NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said to be talking new contract

The NFL team owners’ desire to renew Goodell’s contract marks a big vote of confidence in his leadership through the pandemic and can be seen as a sign of his own growing confidence and security in the role since the last deal he signed in 2017.

“He’s at the top of his game right now,” said one owner. “Why would we want him walking out the door?”

The NFL denied negotiations are occurring. “There is no truth to this report,” said Brian McCarthy, league vice president of communications.

… When he signed his last extension in 2017, then-NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart stressed that this would be Goodell’s last contract, though Goodell himself never said that. Goodell turns 63 on Saturday, Feb. 19.