NFL commissioner Roger Goodell releases statement on Josh Harris as Commanders new owner

Shortly before 5 p.m. ET Thursday, a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news: Daniel Snyder was no longer the owner of the Washington Commanders.

NFL owners met in Minneapolis Thursday to vote on the sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement after the news became official:

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties, and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Harris, who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, previously held a minority ownership stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

