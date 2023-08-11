NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be in Green Bay on Monday at Packers training camp

GREEN BAY – NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be in Green Bay on Monday before the start of the day's training camp practice.

Goodell will address fans at 9:30 a.m. on the fan walkway near the Oneida Nation Gate on the east side of Lambeau Field. Goodell will talk about Green Bay's successful effort to host the 2025 NFL draft. He also will participate in the Packers' tradition of players (and sometimes head coach Matt LaFleur) riding kids' bikes from the stadium to Ray Nitschke practice field.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy and other community leaders also will talk about the draft, which will take place on three days in April or May 2025.

The Packers estimate 240,000 people will attend the draft in Green Bay, generating a $94 million economic impact statewide and $20 million locally. Kansas City reported 312,000 visitors for the 2023 draft held in April.

The draft will include several days of activities for fans, including the NFL Draft Experience, a large free football festival. The draft will utilize Lambeau Field, Titletown and the Resch complex.

The Packers and Green Bay, which is the smallest market in the NFL by far, pursued the draft for about a half-dozen years before finally getting a nod from the NFL.

The 2024 draft will be April 25-27 in Detroit. The 2026 draft host has not been assigned.

