NFL commissioner Roger Goodell forgoes salary amidst coronavirus pandemic

Roger Goodell will work for free this year.

According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, the NFL commissioner voluntarily made the move as league executive pay cuts are set to take place starting on May 1.

In an email sent by Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney, it's said that Goodell "... In addition to the steps outlined in the memo, last month the Commissioner requested that he voluntarily reduce his salary to $0, which went into effect earlier this month."

It's the most dramatic pay cut among league executives, which – according to ESPN – will affect anyone making over $100,000. The cuts will start at 5% for manager-level staffers, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior VPs and 15% for executive VPs. No employees earning less than $100,000 will be affected, and no employee's salary will drop below $100,000 as a result of it.

