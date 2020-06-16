NFL commissioner Roger Goodell encourages teams to sign QB Colin Kaepernick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages an NFL team finding a spot for Colin Kaepernick, if the quarterback still wants to return.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," Goodell told ESPN's Mike Greenberg on "The Return of Sports" roundtable. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that."

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, the same year he decided to kneel for the national anthem in order to raise attention to police brutality.

Goodell's comments came after weeks of protests following the killing of George Floyd. Nearly two weeks ago, a number of the NFL's biggest stars came together to release a video, one that called out the NFL for not condemning police brutality and the racial injustice going on in America.

A day later, Goodell issued a powerful statement, saying "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People."

"If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities," Goodell said to ESPN.

Kaepernick previously filed a grievance against the NFL, stating owners colluded to keep both him and former teammate Eric Reid unemployed after they knelt for the anthem. The two sides reached a settlement in February 2019.

"We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody's welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time," Goodell said. "But I hope we're at a point now where everybody's committed to making long-term, sustainable change."

