NFL commissioner Roger Goodell credits more evaluations with more concussions in 2022

Last season, the number of concussions in the NFL rose by 18 percent. Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about this at his Super Bowl press conference and Goodell notes that he believes better and more thorough evaluations are the reasons for the increase as opposed to the notion there were actually more concussions.

There were 149 concussions in the NFL in 2022. This number seems astronomical but when you consider the sheer number of collisions that take place in a single weekend of football, it is clear the preventative measures the league is taking are having a positive impact.

The NFL will never eliminate concussions in the league but as Goodell put it, “concussions went up because we had a broader, more conservative definition” which allowed the league to pull more guys into the protocol and perhaps head off more significant injuries.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire