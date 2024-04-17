NFL to commemorate Cardinals seventh-round pick (No. 226 overall) during draft

During Pat’s Run last Saturday, it was inspiring to see the number of Tillman Scholars proudly wearing their T-shirts as they participated in the 4.2-mile event.

They were also present Friday evening at the VIP reception that was a kickoff to race day.

There are currently close to 900 Tillman Scholars that have been helped by the efforts of the Pat Tillman Foundation, a number that will reach 1,000 in the near future.

In its ongoing Salute to Service initiative, the NFL will recognize our country’s military community throughout the draft, which will take place in Detroit, including when the Cardinals exercise their seventh-round pick on Day 3.

By chance (does anything really happen by chance?), that choice was acquired from the Giants for linebacker Isaiah Simmons and sits at 226 overall, the same slot the Cardinals used in 1998 when they drafted Tillman.

The Pat Tillman Foundation is one of the league’s partners through Salute to Service, so to honor Tillman’s legacy, two Tillman Scholars will make the announcement of the pick: Deborah Trimble and Jeremy Glasstetter.

Trimble is an Air Force veteran and current Tillman Scholar at the University of Michigan where she is pursuing a medical degree to support the military community.

Glasstetter is an Army veteran and a member of the inaugural class of Tillman Scholars. He continues to serve his community as a State of Michigan employee.

Also part of the three-day draft:

During the opening ceremony and national anthem, the U.S. Military District of Washington’s Joint Services Color Guard will present the national colors. A military flyover will also be conducted by the 107th Fighter Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan.

On Day 2 between Rounds 2 and 3, commissioner Roger Goodell will recognize six service members from each military service branch and the Coast Guard on stage.

During Day 3, the NFL will host a special Joint Enlistment Ceremony on stage featuring 35 military enlistees, celebrating their transition from civilian to military member.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire