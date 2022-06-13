  • Oops!
Report: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin won't attend mandatory minicamp due to contract status

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin still doesn't have a contract extension offer that he believes is worthy of his talents, and he doesn't have to use words to make his dissatisfaction known to the world. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, McLaurin isn't planning to attend the Commanders' mandatory minicamp this week, opting to hold out to get the extension he wants.

This has been brewing for awhile, and Jhabvala, the Washington Post's Commanders beat writer, has been all over it from the beginning. She's been consistently reporting on extension talks between the Commanders and McLaurin's agents, which has affected his attendance at several offseason events. He missed the first day of the Commanders' offseason workout, but since the NFL draft in late April, McLaurin has declined to participate in anything.

Since each NFL team determines their own fines for team workouts and other activities, it's not known if McLaurin will be fined. If the Commanders do decide to fine him, he'd face an escalating fine for each day missed. For three missed days, Jhabvala reported that McLaurin could be fined up to $95,877.

McLaurin making peanuts compared to other WRs

McLaurin, 26, has put up star quality numbers for the Commanders since he was drafted in 2019. He's had two straight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards, catching 87 passes for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, and 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He's due a $2.79 million base salary for the 2022 season, which pales in comparison to what similarly talented wide receivers are making on contracts that were given out in just the last few months. Guys like Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, AJ Brown, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams are making almost ten times what McLaurin will make in 2022.

So McLaurin is doing the only thing he can to agitate for a contract that pays him what he's worth: withholding his labor. And if anyone's concerned he'll be missing valuable reps with the Commanders new QB, Carson Wentz, consider that McLaurin has played with six different quarterbacks since he was drafted in 2019 and has put up excellent numbers the entire time. That's not a skill every wide receiver has, and it's yet another reason McLaurin wants the big bucks.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 21: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team catches a pass for a first down over the defense of Donte Jackson #26 of the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin reportedly won't be at minicamp, opting to hold out until the team offers him a market-rate contract extension. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

