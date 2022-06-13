Report: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin won't attend mandatory minicamp due to contract status

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin still doesn't have a contract extension offer that he believes is worthy of his talents, and he doesn't have to use words to make his dissatisfaction known to the world. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, McLaurin isn't planning to attend the Commanders' mandatory minicamp this week, opting to hold out to get the extension he wants.

Washington WR Terry McLaurin does not plan to attend this week’s mandatory minicamp, per source. McLaurin is continuing to seek a contract extension consistent with other comparable WRs that recently signed; until he has it, he will miss reps with new Washington QB Carson Wentz. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2022

As reported yesterday, unless something changes with his contract situation, Terry McLaurin does not plan to be at mandatory minicamp this week. He faces a max fine of $95,877 if he misses all 3 days (up to the team if it wants to fine him at all).https://t.co/88Bzra7Pel — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 13, 2022

This has been brewing for awhile, and Jhabvala, the Washington Post's Commanders beat writer, has been all over it from the beginning. She's been consistently reporting on extension talks between the Commanders and McLaurin's agents, which has affected his attendance at several offseason events. He missed the first day of the Commanders' offseason workout, but since the NFL draft in late April, McLaurin has declined to participate in anything.

Terry McLaurin was not at the Washington Commanders' first day of offseason workouts, but will be there tomorrow, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. He is not expected to participate in any on-field work during the offseason. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 18, 2022

As he awaits a new contract, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin did not attend the start of OTAs on Monday, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. He has not attended workouts at all since the conclusion of the draft. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2022

Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne were all in attendance for the Commanders' OTAs today, per the team.



Terry McLaurin, who has been holding out because of his contract situation, did not attend. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2022

Since each NFL team determines their own fines for team workouts and other activities, it's not known if McLaurin will be fined. If the Commanders do decide to fine him, he'd face an escalating fine for each day missed. For three missed days, Jhabvala reported that McLaurin could be fined up to $95,877.

McLaurin making peanuts compared to other WRs

McLaurin, 26, has put up star quality numbers for the Commanders since he was drafted in 2019. He's had two straight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards, catching 87 passes for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, and 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He's due a $2.79 million base salary for the 2022 season, which pales in comparison to what similarly talented wide receivers are making on contracts that were given out in just the last few months. Guys like Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, AJ Brown, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams are making almost ten times what McLaurin will make in 2022.

So McLaurin is doing the only thing he can to agitate for a contract that pays him what he's worth: withholding his labor. And if anyone's concerned he'll be missing valuable reps with the Commanders new QB, Carson Wentz, consider that McLaurin has played with six different quarterbacks since he was drafted in 2019 and has put up excellent numbers the entire time. That's not a skill every wide receiver has, and it's yet another reason McLaurin wants the big bucks.