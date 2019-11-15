NFL comes down hard: Suspends Browns' Myles Garrett indefinitely after ugly assault on Steelers' QB
After an ugly brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely and 'must meet with the commissioner's office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.' The NFL said more suspensions will be handed down and also fined the Browns and the Steelers $250,000 each over the incident as well.
