NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds: Which player is favored to win in 2022-23?

NFL Comeback Player of the Year favorites in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The game was not the same without some of these superstars.

When the 2022-23 NFL season kicks off, some of the league’s best players will be returning to the field after missing ample time in the previous campaign.

Depending on their production after the season ends, they could be in line for the Comeback Player of the Year award, which is typically given to a player who bounced back in a major way after suffering an injury or improving their output.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the award last year after leading his team to the Super Bowl one year after tearing his left ACL and MCL.

So, who could win the award in 2022-23? These players have the best odds, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022-23?

The current favorite to win NFL Comeback of the Year in 2022-23 is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who missed nine games last season after breaking a bone in his foot.

Along with Henry, these 12 players have the best odds to win the award:

