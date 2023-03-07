NFL combine whispers reportedly hinted at Tom Brady NFL return

Never say never when it comes to Tom Brady—obviously.

The rumor mill is once again buzzing about the possibility of the legendary quarterback returning to the NFL, after retiring a little over a month ago.

Sports commentator Rich Eisen claimed he heard whispers at the NFL Scouting Combine that Brady “might not be done after all.” Guess what team was reportedly brought into the conversation as a possible destination.

If you said the Miami Dolphins, you get a gold star.

The Dolphins’ starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, battled head injuries throughout the 2022 season, and if he isn’t medically cleared to go next season, it could put the team in a position to consider bringing in the ageless wonder, who just so happens to live in Florida.

“Tom Brady may not be done after all,” Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show. “It was couple of people, like, ‘Just hang on, just you wait.’ I’m like, ‘He’s Instragramming out videos of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat—does it?

…The one place folks are saying keep an eye out for is Miami. If the Dolphins get a doctor’s report, a piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua that he may not be ready to go and suddenly, there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself, keep an eye on that. I was told by a couple of birdies.”

Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things — his Top 5 Rumors Heard at #NFLCombine: 5. Philip Rivers

4. #DaBears

3. Lamar

2. 🧀

1. 🐐#NFL #NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/F08mMCAcGq — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 6, 2023

Brady joining the Dolphins with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as his receivers would be a power move the likes of which hasn’t been seen in South Beach since LeBron James joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form the big-three with the Miami Heat.

Story continues

But unless Tagovailoa somehow has a major setback, all of this talk is likely nothing more than a blockbuster pipe dream.

More!

Patriots met with top tight end prospect at NFL Scouting Combine Legendary QB receives permission to speak with AFC East rival Jets Patriots met with big-name tackle prospects at NFL Scouting Combine

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire