NFL combine: Watch top DB prospects run 40-yard dash

Matt Urben
·2 min read
  • Kyler Gordon
    American football player
  • Trent McDuffie
    American football player
  • Sauce Gardner
    American football cornerback

The Falcons could go in a few different directions with their No. 8 overall selection in next month’s draft, but with multiple defensive backs projected to go in the top 10, the team has to seriously consider adding someone to play with A.J. Terrell in the secondary.

Some of the top defensive back prospects in the class, including Ahmad Gardner, Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie, participated in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine on Sunday. Check out the highlights, as shared by the NFL’s Twitter account below.

Tariq Woolen - UTSA

Kalon Barnes - Baylor

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner - Cincinnati

Trent McDuffie - Washington

Kyler Gordon - Washington

Kaiir Elam - Florida

Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston

Decobie Durant - South Carolina State

Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame

Percy Butler - Louisianna

