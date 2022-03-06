NFL combine: Watch top DB prospects run 40-yard dash
- Kyler GordonAmerican football player
- Trent McDuffieAmerican football player
- Sauce GardnerAmerican football cornerback
The Falcons could go in a few different directions with their No. 8 overall selection in next month’s draft, but with multiple defensive backs projected to go in the top 10, the team has to seriously consider adding someone to play with A.J. Terrell in the secondary.
Some of the top defensive back prospects in the class, including Ahmad Gardner, Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie, participated in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine on Sunday. Check out the highlights, as shared by the NFL’s Twitter account below.
Tariq Woolen - UTSA
.@UTSAFTBL CB @_Tariqwoolen official time: 4.26
He's outracing two of the best in the league. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/f3IuqyByim
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Kalon Barnes - Baylor
Kalon Barnes' 40 got the kids impressed 😂@KaayBarnes_ | @BUFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/Cosmta2Dao
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 6, 2022
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner - Cincinnati
Go Sauce, go!
4.47u for @GoBEARCATS CB @iamSauceGardner
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/b8XtpE1KbF
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Trent McDuffie - Washington
.@UW_Football CB @trent_mcduffie is @MoveTheSticks' No. 2 CB.
He runs a 4.46u on his first attempt.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DkhbknzvtS
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Kyler Gordon - Washington
.@UW_Football CB @kyler_gordon with a 4.57u.
He's @MoveTheSticks' No. 20 prospect on his big board. 📈
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/jkxXLSJV6u
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Kaiir Elam - Florida
.@GatorsFB CB @kaiirelam5 clocks in at 4.47u on his first try.
He's @MoveTheSticks' No. 50 overall prospect.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Zw0cOau01d
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston
4.4u flat for @BearkatsFB CB @zyon_mccollum 🔥
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sLxvkPCGpr
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Decobie Durant - South Carolina State
HBCU standout CB Decobie Durant of @SCState_Fb with a 4.41u! 🙌
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/HC0hXLfiVe
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame
Possibly the best safety in this class, @kyledhamilton_ lays down a 4.59u on his first attempt.
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/vumLmRIrnl
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Percy Butler - Louisianna
4.39 is good speed for a safety…
Louisiana's Percy Butler was MOVING on his first attempt.
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/R93VBIXsKv
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Top official 40 times among first group of defensive backs at #NFLCombine:
1) Kalon Barnes, @BUFootball, 4.23 (best time of 2022 combine thus far)
2) Tariq Woolen, @UTSAFTBL, 4.26
3) Zyon McCollum, @BearkatsFB, 4.33
4) Alontae Taylor, @Vol_Football, 4.36
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 6, 2022
