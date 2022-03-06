NFL combine: Watch top DB prospects run 40-yard dash

The Falcons could go in a few different directions with their No. 8 overall selection in next month’s draft, but with multiple defensive backs projected to go in the top 10, the team has to seriously consider adding someone to play with A.J. Terrell in the secondary.

Some of the top defensive back prospects in the class, including Ahmad Gardner, Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie, participated in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine on Sunday. Check out the highlights, as shared by the NFL’s Twitter account below.

Tariq Woolen - UTSA

Kalon Barnes - Baylor

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner - Cincinnati

Trent McDuffie - Washington

Story continues

Kyler Gordon - Washington

Kaiir Elam - Florida

Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston

Decobie Durant - South Carolina State

Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame

Possibly the best safety in this class, @kyledhamilton_ lays down a 4.59u on his first attempt. 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/vumLmRIrnl — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

Percy Butler - Louisianna

4.39 is good speed for a safety… Louisiana's Percy Butler was MOVING on his first attempt. 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/R93VBIXsKv — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

Top official 40 times among first group of defensive backs at #NFLCombine: 1) Kalon Barnes, @BUFootball, 4.23 (best time of 2022 combine thus far)

2) Tariq Woolen, @UTSAFTBL, 4.26

3) Zyon McCollum, @BearkatsFB, 4.33

4) Alontae Taylor, @Vol_Football, 4.36 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 6, 2022

1

1