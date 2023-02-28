NFL Combine: What to watch for as the Eagles look to retool on defense

The path to the 2023 NFL draft started in Mobile and continues in Indianapolis with the start of the NFL Scouting Combine. General managers, head coaches, and scouts will be looking at the 319 prospects looking to improve their draft stock.

For Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni, they’ll get an up-close look at some of the prospects that could be joining their team in the next couple of months.

With the festivities underway, here’s everything you need to know.

Event information

What: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

When: February 28-March 6, 2023

TV: NFL Network

Time: See workout schedule below

Talk times for Sirianni/Roseman

NFL coaches and general managers will also speak throughout the week, with Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni scheduled to address the media on Tuesday, February 28 at 3:30, and 3:45 P.M.

With two first-round picks in April’s selection process and 18 pending free agents, this week’s evaluation process will start an almost 60-day process of assessing prospects and retooling on defense.

Workout schedule

Jalen Hurts

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of this year’s event, beginning March 2. Here’s the day-by-day schedule:

March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DL, LB

March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DB, PK/ST

March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): QB, WR, TE

March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): OL, RB

NFL+ provides live coverage of on-field positional drills with the Players Only Combine Presented by NOBULL, streaming:

March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

March 3 at 4 p.m. ET

March 4 at 2 p.m. ET

March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Prospect participants



News Joshua L Jones

Here’s a complete list of the players participating in the combine.

Top Eagles prospects to watch:

Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Alabama Edge Will Anderson Jr.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Texas Tech Edge Tyree Wilson

Georgia Tech Edge Keion White

Measurable drills

Here’s a brief breakdown of several measurable drills courtesy of the NFL Combine:

40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It’s kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It’s all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start. Bench press

The bench press is a test of strength — 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years. Vertical jump

The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement. Broad jump

The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete’s lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving. 3 cone drill

The 3 cone drill tests an athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes. Shuttle run

The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

