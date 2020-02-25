NFL Combine tracker: Patriots have met with these notable prospects

The New England Patriots are still waiting on Tom Brady's free-agent decision. But don't worry: They're making good use of their time.

The Patriots and the rest of the NFL descended on Indianapolis this week for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, where hundreds of top prospects will work out and conduct interviews between now and Sunday.

According to reporters in Indy, New England already has begun talking to several of those prospects as it gears up for the 2020 NFL Draft.

That's standard procedure, but it's still worth noting who the Patriots meet with to get a sense of what they consider their primary draft needs come April.

With that in mind, below is a running list of the notable prospects who have met with the Patriots (formally or informally) to date:

Quarterback

Jordan Love, Utah State

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Jake Lutton, Oregon State

James Morgan, Florida International (at East-West Shrine Game)







Wide Receiver

Tee Higgins, Clemson

KJ Hill, Ohio State

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

James Proche, SMU

Michael Pittman, USC

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Denzel Mims, Baylor

KJ Hamler, Penn State

Aaron Parker, Rhode Island (at East-West Shrine Game)

Van Jefferson, Florida (at Senior Bowl)





















Tight End

Adam Trautman, Dayton

Hunter Bryant, Washington

Jacob Breeland, Oregon

Stephen Sullivan, LSU

Jared Pinkey, TE









Each NFL team is allowed 45 formal interviews with players at the combine, and the Patriots seemingly are allocating a good amount of those interviews to offensive skill players.

That's no surprise: New England will be in the market for a QB if Brady departs in free agency and could use upgrades at both wide receiver and tight end regardless of whether Brady stays or goes.

