NFL Combine tracker: Patriots have met with these notable prospects
The New England Patriots are still waiting on Tom Brady's free-agent decision. But don't worry: They're making good use of their time.
The Patriots and the rest of the NFL descended on Indianapolis this week for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, where hundreds of top prospects will work out and conduct interviews between now and Sunday.
According to reporters in Indy, New England already has begun talking to several of those prospects as it gears up for the 2020 NFL Draft.
That's standard procedure, but it's still worth noting who the Patriots meet with to get a sense of what they consider their primary draft needs come April.
With that in mind, below is a running list of the notable prospects who have met with the Patriots (formally or informally) to date:
Quarterback
Jordan Love, Utah State
Jake Fromm, Georgia
Jake Lutton, Oregon State
James Morgan, Florida International (at East-West Shrine Game)
Wide Receiver
Tee Higgins, Clemson
KJ Hill, Ohio State
Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
James Proche, SMU
Michael Pittman, USC
Jalen Reagor, TCU
Denzel Mims, Baylor
KJ Hamler, Penn State
Aaron Parker, Rhode Island (at East-West Shrine Game)
Van Jefferson, Florida (at Senior Bowl)
Tight End
Adam Trautman, Dayton
Hunter Bryant, Washington
Jacob Breeland, Oregon
Stephen Sullivan, LSU
Jared Pinkey, TE
Each NFL team is allowed 45 formal interviews with players at the combine, and the Patriots seemingly are allocating a good amount of those interviews to offensive skill players.
That's no surprise: New England will be in the market for a QB if Brady departs in free agency and could use upgrades at both wide receiver and tight end regardless of whether Brady stays or goes.
