NFL Combine: Top QB prospects check the boxes at weigh-in
The Chicago Bears will be in the market for a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft, which more than any other position in the sport, has strict physical requirements that many old-school scouting personnel refuse to ignore.
Recent success stories like Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have begun to change the narrative that suggests to be a starting quarterback in the NFL a player must be at least 6-foot-2, but anything below the 6-foot mark will raise a red flag even in today's less-strict scouting community.
Fortunately for the 2020 NFL Draft, most of the top quarterback prospects have checked-in above the minimum threshold.
Here are the results for some of those players, including potential Bears targets in the second round (Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts):
Joe Burrow (LSU)
Height: 6'3 4/8
Weight: 221
Hand: 9
Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
Height: 6'0
Weight: 217
Hand: 9 7/8
Justin Herbert (Oregon)
Height: 6'6 2/8
Weight: 236
Hand: 10
Jacob Eason (Washington)
Height: 6'5 7/8
Weight: 231
Hand: 9 4/8
Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)
Height: 6'1
Weight: 222
Hand: 9 6/8
Jordan Love (Utah State)
Height: 6'3 6/8
Weight: 224
Hand: 10 4/8
Jake Fromm (Georgia)
Height: 6'1 7/8
Weight: 219
Hand: 8 7/8
