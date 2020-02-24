NFL Combine: Top QB prospects check the boxes at weigh-in

The Chicago Bears will be in the market for a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft, which more than any other position in the sport, has strict physical requirements that many old-school scouting personnel refuse to ignore.

Recent success stories like Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have begun to change the narrative that suggests to be a starting quarterback in the NFL a player must be at least 6-foot-2, but anything below the 6-foot mark will raise a red flag even in today's less-strict scouting community.

Fortunately for the 2020 NFL Draft, most of the top quarterback prospects have checked-in above the minimum threshold.

Here are the results for some of those players, including potential Bears targets in the second round (Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts):

Joe Burrow (LSU)

Height: 6'3 4/8

Weight: 221

Hand: 9







Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)

Height: 6'0

Weight: 217

Hand: 9 7/8







Justin Herbert (Oregon)

Height: 6'6 2/8

Weight: 236

Hand: 10







Jacob Eason (Washington)

Height: 6'5 7/8

Weight: 231

Hand: 9 4/8







Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 222

Hand: 9 6/8







Jordan Love (Utah State)

Height: 6'3 6/8

Weight: 224

Hand: 10 4/8







Jake Fromm (Georgia)

Height: 6'1 7/8

Weight: 219

Hand: 8 7/8







