NFL combine: Top 10 marks of all time in every drill
The NFL Scouting Combine has developed into the ultimate pro football talent showcase over the past several decades.
Prospects travel to Indianapolis looking to boost their stock for the NFL draft by performing in seven events: 40-yard dash, bench press (225-pound repetitions), vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle run and 60-yard shuttle run.
This year, 324 draft-eligible participants and top prospects are slated to participate in the combine as they hope to catch the eyes of talent evaluators from around the league. John Ross, Brandin Cooks and Byron Jones are just a few of the athletes who have dazzled scouts and raised their profiles at the combine in recent years.
With all that in mind, Touchdown Wire compiles the top 10 marks in each event in the history of the NFL combine below:
40-yard dash
John Ross. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Name
Year
Pos.
College
Time
John Ross
2017
WR
Washington
4.22
Chris Johnson
2008
RB
East Carolina
4.24
Dri Archer
2014
RB
Kent State
4.26
2013
WR
Texas
4.27
Henry Ruggs
2020
WR
Alabama
4.27
Jacoby Ford
2010
WR
Clemson
4.28
Jalen Myrick
2017
CB
Minnesota
4.28
J.J. Nelson
2015
WR
UAB
4.28
Javelin Guidry
2020
CB
Utah
4.29
Zedrick Woods
2019
S
Ole Miss
4.29
Bench press - 225 pounds
Stephen Paea. (Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)
Name
Year
Pos.
College
Reps
Stephen Paea
2011
DT
Oregon St.
49
Mike Kudla
2006
DL
Ohio St.
45
Mitch Petrus
2010
OL
Arkansas
45
2020
OG
Fresno St.
44
Jeff Owens
2010
DT
Georgia
44
Dontari Poe
2012
DT
Memphis
44
Russell Bodine
2014
C
UNC
42
2018
DT
Stanford
42
Tank Tyler
2007
DT
N.C. State
42
David Molk
2012
C
Michigan
41
2018
DT
Washington
41
Vertical jump
Chris Conley. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)
Name
Year
Pos.
College
Mark
Chris Conley
2015
WR
Georgia
45″
Donald Washington
2009
CB
Ohio St.
45″
Byron Jones
2015
CB
UConn
44.5″
2020
WR
Michigan
44.5″
A.J. Jefferson
2010
CB
Fresno St.
44″
Obi Melifonwu
2017
S
UConn
44″
2019
S
Virginia
44″
2019
WR
Notre Dame
43.5″
Dorin Dickerson
2010
TE
Pittsburgh
43.5″
Emanuel Hall
2019
WR
Missouri
43.5″
Kashif Moore
2012
WR
UConn
43.5″
Speedy Noil
2017
WR
Texas A&M
43.5″
2017
S
Utah
43.5″
Broad jump
Byron Jones. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Name
Year
Pos.
College
Time
Byron Jones
2015
CB
UConn
12’3″
Emanuel Hall
2019
WR
Missouri
11’9″
Obi Melifonwu
2017
S
UConn
11’9″
Juan Thornhill
2019
S
Virginia
11’9″
Miles Boykin
2019
WR
Notre Dame
11’8″
Jamie Collins
2013
OLB
Southern Miss
11’7″
Chris Conley
2015
WR
Georgia
11’7″
Donovan Peoples-Jones
2020
WR
Michigan
11’7″
2020
S
S. Illinois
11’6″
Bud Dupree
2015
OLB
Kentucky
11’6″
Jalen Reagor
2020
WR
TCU
11’6″
Three-cone drill
Jeff Maehl. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Name
Year
Pos.
College
Time
Jeff Maehl
2011
WR
Oregon
6.42
Buster Skrine
2011
DB
Chattanooga
6.44
David Long
2019
LB
West Virginia
6.45
Scott Long
2010
WR
Louisville
6.45
Dane Sanzenbacher
2011
WR
Ohio St.
6.46
Daniel Sorensen
2014
S
BYU
6.47
Terrence Toliver
2011
WR
LSU
6.48
Devon Cajuste
2016
WR
Stanford
6.49
Chykie Brown
2011
DB
Texas
6.50
Leon Hall
2007
CB
Michigan
6.50
Chris Rainey
2012
RB
Florida
6.50
Cecil Shorts
2011
WR
Mount Union
6.50
20-yard shuttle run
Brandin Cooks. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Name
Year
Pos.
College
Time
Brandin Cooks
2014
WR
Oregon St.
3.81
Jason Allen
2006
CB
Tennessee
3.81
Bobby McCain
2015
CB
Memphis
3.82
B.W. Webb
2013
CB
William & Mary
3.84
Justin Simmons
2016
S
Boston College
3.85
Desmond Trufant
2013
CB
Washington
3.85
Austin Pettis
2011
WR
Boise St.
3.88
Kevin Johnson
2015
CB
Wake Forest
3.89
Kevin King
2017
CB
Washington
3.89
Damian Copeland
2014
WR
Louisville
3.90
Casey Hayward
2012
DB
Vanderbilt
3.90
Shiloh Keo
2011
DB
Idaho
3.90
Sabby Piscitelli
2007
S
Oregon St.
3.90
Buster Skrine
2011
DB
Chattanooga
3.90
60-yard shuttle run
Derrick Martin. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Name
Year
Pos.
College
Time
Derrick Martin
2006
CB
Wyoming
10.69
Shelton Gibson
2017
WR
West Virginia
10.71
Brandin Cooks
2014
WR
Oregon St.
10.72
Avonte Maddox
2018
CB
Pittsburgh
10.72
Jamell Fleming
2012
CB
Oklahoma
10.75
Buster Skrine
2011
DB
Chattanooga
10.75
Daniel Sorensen
2014
S
BYU
10.80
Godwin Igwebuike
2018
S
Northwestern
10.81
Charlie Peprah
2006
CB
Alabama
10.83
Damian Copeland
2014
WR
Louisville
10.84
Braxton Miller
2016
WR
Ohio St.
10.84
Justin Simmons
2016
S
Boston College
10.84
