NFL combine: Top 10 marks of all time in every drill

The NFL Scouting Combine has developed into the ultimate pro football talent showcase over the past several decades.

Prospects travel to Indianapolis looking to boost their stock for the NFL draft by performing in seven events: 40-yard dash, bench press (225-pound repetitions), vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle run and 60-yard shuttle run.

This year, 324 draft-eligible participants and top prospects are slated to participate in the combine as they hope to catch the eyes of talent evaluators from around the league. John Ross, Brandin Cooks and Byron Jones are just a few of the athletes who have dazzled scouts and raised their profiles at the combine in recent years.

With all that in mind, Touchdown Wire compiles the top 10 marks in each event in the history of the NFL combine below:

40-yard dash

John Ross

John Ross. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Name Year Pos. College Time John Ross 2017 WR Washington 4.22 Chris Johnson 2008 RB East Carolina 4.24 Dri Archer 2014 RB Kent State 4.26 Marquise Goodwin 2013 WR Texas 4.27 Henry Ruggs 2020 WR Alabama 4.27 Jacoby Ford 2010 WR Clemson 4.28 Jalen Myrick 2017 CB Minnesota 4.28 J.J. Nelson 2015 WR UAB 4.28 Javelin Guidry 2020 CB Utah 4.29 Zedrick Woods 2019 S Ole Miss 4.29

Bench press - 225 pounds

Stephen Paea

Stephen Paea. (Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Name Year Pos. College Reps Stephen Paea 2011 DT Oregon St. 49 Mike Kudla 2006 DL Ohio St. 45 Mitch Petrus 2010 OL Arkansas 45 Netane Muti 2020 OG Fresno St. 44 Jeff Owens 2010 DT Georgia 44 Dontari Poe 2012 DT Memphis 44 Russell Bodine 2014 C UNC 42 Harrison Phillips 2018 DT Stanford 42 Tank Tyler 2007 DT N.C. State 42 David Molk 2012 C Michigan 41 Vita Vea 2018 DT Washington 41

Vertical jump

Chris Conley

Chris Conley. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Name Year Pos. College Mark Chris Conley 2015 WR Georgia 45″ Donald Washington 2009 CB Ohio St. 45″ Byron Jones 2015 CB UConn 44.5″ Donovan Peoples-Jones 2020 WR Michigan 44.5″ A.J. Jefferson 2010 CB Fresno St. 44″ Obi Melifonwu 2017 S UConn 44″ Juan Thornhill 2019 S Virginia 44″ Miles Boykin 2019 WR Notre Dame 43.5″ Dorin Dickerson 2010 TE Pittsburgh 43.5″ Emanuel Hall 2019 WR Missouri 43.5″ Kashif Moore 2012 WR UConn 43.5″ Speedy Noil 2017 WR Texas A&M 43.5″ Marcus Williams 2017 S Utah 43.5″

Broad jump

Byron Jones

Byron Jones. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Name Year Pos. College Time Byron Jones 2015 CB UConn 12’3″ Emanuel Hall 2019 WR Missouri 11’9″ Obi Melifonwu 2017 S UConn 11’9″ Juan Thornhill 2019 S Virginia 11’9″ Miles Boykin 2019 WR Notre Dame 11’8″ Jamie Collins 2013 OLB Southern Miss 11’7″ Chris Conley 2015 WR Georgia 11’7″ Donovan Peoples-Jones 2020 WR Michigan 11’7″ Jeremy Chinn 2020 S S. Illinois 11’6″ Bud Dupree 2015 OLB Kentucky 11’6″ Jalen Reagor 2020 WR TCU 11’6″

Three-cone drill

Jeff Maehl

Jeff Maehl. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Name Year Pos. College Time Jeff Maehl 2011 WR Oregon 6.42 Buster Skrine 2011 DB Chattanooga 6.44 David Long 2019 LB West Virginia 6.45 Scott Long 2010 WR Louisville 6.45 Dane Sanzenbacher 2011 WR Ohio St. 6.46 Daniel Sorensen 2014 S BYU 6.47 Terrence Toliver 2011 WR LSU 6.48 Devon Cajuste 2016 WR Stanford 6.49 Chykie Brown 2011 DB Texas 6.50 Leon Hall 2007 CB Michigan 6.50 Chris Rainey 2012 RB Florida 6.50 Cecil Shorts 2011 WR Mount Union 6.50

20-yard shuttle run

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Name Year Pos. College Time Brandin Cooks 2014 WR Oregon St. 3.81 Jason Allen 2006 CB Tennessee 3.81 Bobby McCain 2015 CB Memphis 3.82 B.W. Webb 2013 CB William & Mary 3.84 Justin Simmons 2016 S Boston College 3.85 Desmond Trufant 2013 CB Washington 3.85 Austin Pettis 2011 WR Boise St. 3.88 Kevin Johnson 2015 CB Wake Forest 3.89 Kevin King 2017 CB Washington 3.89 Damian Copeland 2014 WR Louisville 3.90 Casey Hayward 2012 DB Vanderbilt 3.90 Shiloh Keo 2011 DB Idaho 3.90 Sabby Piscitelli 2007 S Oregon St. 3.90 Buster Skrine 2011 DB Chattanooga 3.90

60-yard shuttle run

Derrick Martin

Derrick Martin. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Name Year Pos. College Time Derrick Martin 2006 CB Wyoming 10.69 Shelton Gibson 2017 WR West Virginia 10.71 Brandin Cooks 2014 WR Oregon St. 10.72 Avonte Maddox 2018 CB Pittsburgh 10.72 Jamell Fleming 2012 CB Oklahoma 10.75 Buster Skrine 2011 DB Chattanooga 10.75 Daniel Sorensen 2014 S BYU 10.80 Godwin Igwebuike 2018 S Northwestern 10.81 Charlie Peprah 2006 CB Alabama 10.83 Damian Copeland 2014 WR Louisville 10.84 Braxton Miller 2016 WR Ohio St. 10.84 Justin Simmons 2016 S Boston College 10.84

