NFL combine: Top 10 marks of all time in every drill

Thomas Neumann
·4 min read
In this article:
  Byron Jones
    Byron Jones
  John Ross
    American football wide receiver
  Chris Conley
    Chris Conley
The NFL Scouting Combine has developed into the ultimate pro football talent showcase over the past several decades.

Prospects travel to Indianapolis looking to boost their stock for the NFL draft by performing in seven events: 40-yard dash, bench press (225-pound repetitions), vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle run and 60-yard shuttle run.

This year, 324 draft-eligible participants and top prospects are slated to participate in the combine as they hope to catch the eyes of talent evaluators from around the league. John Ross, Brandin Cooks and Byron Jones are just a few of the athletes who have dazzled scouts and raised their profiles at the combine in recent years.

With all that in mind, Touchdown Wire compiles the top 10 marks in each event in the history of the NFL combine below:

40-yard dash

John Ross
John Ross

John Ross. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Name

Year

Pos.

College

Time

John Ross

2017

WR

Washington

4.22

Chris Johnson

2008

RB

East Carolina

4.24

Dri Archer

2014

RB

Kent State

4.26

Marquise Goodwin

2013

WR

Texas

4.27

Henry Ruggs

2020

WR

Alabama

4.27

Jacoby Ford

2010

WR

Clemson

4.28

Jalen Myrick

2017

CB

Minnesota

4.28

J.J. Nelson

2015

WR

UAB

4.28

Javelin Guidry

2020

CB

Utah

4.29

Zedrick Woods

2019

S

Ole Miss

4.29

Bench press - 225 pounds

Stephen Paea
Stephen Paea

Stephen Paea. (Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Name

Year

Pos.

College

Reps

Stephen Paea

2011

DT

Oregon St.

49

Mike Kudla

2006

DL

Ohio St.

45

Mitch Petrus

2010

OL

Arkansas

45

Netane Muti

2020

OG

Fresno St.

44

Jeff Owens

2010

DT

Georgia

44

Dontari Poe

2012

DT

Memphis

44

Russell Bodine

2014

C

UNC

42

Harrison Phillips

2018

DT

Stanford

42

Tank Tyler

2007

DT

N.C. State

42

David Molk

2012

C

Michigan

41

Vita Vea

2018

DT

Washington

41

Vertical jump

Chris Conley
Chris Conley

Chris Conley. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Name

Year

Pos.

College

Mark

Chris Conley

2015

WR

Georgia

45″

Donald Washington

2009

CB

Ohio St.

45″

Byron Jones

2015

CB

UConn

44.5″

Donovan Peoples-Jones

2020

WR

Michigan

44.5″

A.J. Jefferson

2010

CB

Fresno St.

44″

Obi Melifonwu

2017

S

UConn

44″

Juan Thornhill

2019

S

Virginia

44″

Miles Boykin

2019

WR

Notre Dame

43.5″

Dorin Dickerson

2010

TE

Pittsburgh

43.5″

Emanuel Hall

2019

WR

Missouri

43.5″

Kashif Moore

2012

WR

UConn

43.5″

Speedy Noil

2017

WR

Texas A&M

43.5″

Marcus Williams

2017

S

Utah

43.5″

Broad jump

Byron Jones
Byron Jones

Byron Jones. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Name

Year

Pos.

College

Time

Byron Jones

2015

CB

UConn

12’3″

Emanuel Hall

2019

WR

Missouri

11’9″

Obi Melifonwu

2017

S

UConn

11’9″

Juan Thornhill

2019

S

Virginia

11’9″

Miles Boykin

2019

WR

Notre Dame

11’8″

Jamie Collins

2013

OLB

Southern Miss

11’7″

Chris Conley

2015

WR

Georgia

11’7″

Donovan Peoples-Jones

2020

WR

Michigan

11’7″

Jeremy Chinn

2020

S

S. Illinois

11’6″

Bud Dupree

2015

OLB

Kentucky

11’6″

Jalen Reagor

2020

WR

TCU

11’6″

Three-cone drill

Jeff Maehl
Jeff Maehl

Jeff Maehl. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Name

Year

Pos.

College

Time

Jeff Maehl

2011

WR

Oregon

6.42

Buster Skrine

2011

DB

Chattanooga

6.44

David Long

2019

LB

West Virginia

6.45

Scott Long

2010

WR

Louisville

6.45

Dane Sanzenbacher

2011

WR

Ohio St.

6.46

Daniel Sorensen

2014

S

BYU

6.47

Terrence Toliver

2011

WR

LSU

6.48

Devon Cajuste

2016

WR

Stanford

6.49

Chykie Brown

2011

DB

Texas

6.50

Leon Hall

2007

CB

Michigan

6.50

Chris Rainey

2012

RB

Florida

6.50

Cecil Shorts

2011

WR

Mount Union

6.50

20-yard shuttle run

Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Name

Year

Pos.

College

Time

Brandin Cooks

2014

WR

Oregon St.

3.81

Jason Allen

2006

CB

Tennessee

3.81

Bobby McCain

2015

CB

Memphis

3.82

B.W. Webb

2013

CB

William & Mary

3.84

Justin Simmons

2016

S

Boston College

3.85

Desmond Trufant

2013

CB

Washington

3.85

Austin Pettis

2011

WR

Boise St.

3.88

Kevin Johnson

2015

CB

Wake Forest

3.89

Kevin King

2017

CB

Washington

3.89

Damian Copeland

2014

WR

Louisville

3.90

Casey Hayward

2012

DB

Vanderbilt

3.90

Shiloh Keo

2011

DB

Idaho

3.90

Sabby Piscitelli

2007

S

Oregon St.

3.90

Buster Skrine

2011

DB

Chattanooga

3.90

60-yard shuttle run

Derrick Martin
Derrick Martin

Derrick Martin. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Name

Year

Pos.

College

Time

Derrick Martin

2006

CB

Wyoming

10.69

Shelton Gibson

2017

WR

West Virginia

10.71

Brandin Cooks

2014

WR

Oregon St.

10.72

Avonte Maddox

2018

CB

Pittsburgh

10.72

Jamell Fleming

2012

CB

Oklahoma

10.75

Buster Skrine

2011

DB

Chattanooga

10.75

Daniel Sorensen

2014

S

BYU

10.80

Godwin Igwebuike

2018

S

Northwestern

10.81

Charlie Peprah

2006

CB

Alabama

10.83

Damian Copeland

2014

WR

Louisville

10.84

Braxton Miller

2016

WR

Ohio St.

10.84

Justin Simmons

2016

S

Boston College

10.84

