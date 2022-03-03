NFL Combine: How tall is Jahan Dotson?
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is one of the most intriguing receiver prospects at the NFL Combine this year. So, when it came time to see how Dotson measures up among the other top receiver prospects, scouts were ready with their notebooks to jot down how Dotson measured.
And, given the initial results from the combine, it is looking like Dotson is already off to a solid start at the combine.
Dotson answered some questions about his actual height by measuring 5′-10.5″. That is higher than some of the talks were suggesting Dotosn would stack up.
Jahan Dotson
5105
178
9 1/2 hand
30 3/4 arm
74 wing
— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 3, 2022
One data point I was tracking closely was Jahan Dotson’s height
– Rumors of him being 5’9
– Measured at 5’10 + ✅
Checking in at only 178 pounds tells me Dotson is ready to fly with his 40
Get Ready 🔥
— Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) March 3, 2022
Dotson went on to put up some solid numbers in the broad jump and vertical jump events.
Jahan Dotson broad jump and vertical pic.twitter.com/a7WIm7nABm
— Alex 👋 (@dbs408) March 3, 2022
36 inch vertical for Jahan Dotson 👀
— Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 3, 2022
10'1 broad jump for Jahan Dotson.
— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 3, 2022
All of this is leading up to the marquee event for receivers, the 40-yard dash. And the expectations for a great 40-yard dash time are rising for Dotson.
