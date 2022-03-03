NFL Combine: How tall is Jahan Dotson?

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is one of the most intriguing receiver prospects at the NFL Combine this year. So, when it came time to see how Dotson measures up among the other top receiver prospects, scouts were ready with their notebooks to jot down how Dotson measured.

And, given the initial results from the combine, it is looking like Dotson is already off to a solid start at the combine.

Dotson answered some questions about his actual height by measuring 5′-10.5″. That is higher than some of the talks were suggesting Dotosn would stack up.

Dotson went on to put up some solid numbers in the broad jump and vertical jump events.

All of this is leading up to the marquee event for receivers, the 40-yard dash. And the expectations for a great 40-yard dash time are rising for Dotson.

