NFL combine: Stetson Bennett addresses public intoxication arrest in Dallas

Stetson Bennett's on-field performance in January was a major boost to his draft stock, but he had to explain something else from that month during an appearance at the NFL scouting combine.

In his first public appearance since celebrating Georgia's national championship win, Bennett addressed his arrest for public intoxication in Dallas on Jan. 29. The Heisman Trophy finalist said he had discussed the matter with his coaches and NFL general managers and apologized to his family for his behavior.

Bennett's comment:

"It was, you know, a mistake that everybody's aware of. I understand why that can't happen, I've talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs, apologized to my family. That's who I felt worst about, felt like I let them down because no matter where I go now and even without all this, I've got an obligation, I'm the fourth, can't do that if your last name is Bennett. I know better."

Bennett, who is 25 years old, was arrested after police officers responded to a report of a man loudly banging on doors in the area of Old East Dallas. When officers arrived at 3 a.m. local time, they found Bennett and determined him to be intoxicated.

The subsequently released arrest report revealed Bennett allegedly hid behind a brick wall, supposedly to hide from the police, and was placed in handcuffs after complying with the officers' request to come out. Bennett reportedly claimed to have a friend in the area but was unable to provide his address or call him on a cell phone.

The incident reportedly ended with Bennett in a "sobering center," having smelled heavily of alcohol.

Stetson Bennett IV will need to answer plenty of questions in the NFL

It wasn't the only bad look for Bennett this offseason, as the quarterback was also criticized for spending a large portion of Georgia's victory parade on his cell phone and a bizarre speech about how the Bulldogs, the defending champions who began the season ranked No. 3 in the country, were expected to fail.

Bennett's arrest came after the end of a college career that saw him win back-to-back national championships as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, finishing his senior season with a program-record 4,127 passing yards in 15 games, plus a 68.3 completion percentage, 27 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Bennett now enters the NFL with major questions about his listed size of 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, age (he was born the same year as Lamar Jackson) and the talent disparity he benefited from thanks to Georgia's stacked roster.

Having skipped the Senior Bowl, Bennett will face those questions and more at the combine.