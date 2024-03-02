NFL combine scouts survey: Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. top their positions — but only unanimous pick is another

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, with players meeting with team representatives for the first time in order to start sorting through potential fits. A great way to figure out what prospects are highly thought of going into the draft is simply by asking folks who they like.

Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position. Only one player held a unanimous ranking at their position, creating a lot of debate throughout the rest of the draft pool.

Quarterback

The quarterbacks this year have a leader in the pack with Caleb Williams, who is projected to be the top pick in the draft, and it might already be etched in stone. The top of this quarterback class is viewed in a very positive manner with Williams, Maye, McCarthy — whom one scout liked for his upside, top-end plays and frame to add muscle/weight — and LSU’s Jayden Daniels seemingly locked in as first-round picks.

Running back

As expected, the running back class didn’t have any consensus, which makes sense. There isn’t a dominant or overwhelming prospect this year like Bijan Robinson in 2023. There are, however, a handful of players who should be selected on the second day of the draft. Benson, Estime, and Allen are all bigger backs with balance that project to hold up well to an NFL workload.

Wide receiver

Harrison had the most votes here, but he wasn’t a unanimous selection despite most people assuming he will be the first wide receiver off the board. Nabers’ speed and explosive ability will have him selected high in the draft while Rome Odunze is another strong, all-around player who doesn’t appear to have many holes in his game.

Tight end

The only unanimous selection this year is the obvious one. The star Georgia tight end has long been one of the top prospects in this draft and isn’t working out in Indianapolis. The positional value of a tight end might knock Bowers down on draft day, but he still should be a lock to go in the top 15 this April.

Offensive tackle

Fuaga may end up the first tackle selected when this is all said and done. Scouts like his nasty streak and he has had a big week in terms of interviews, giving him an edge over the other top guys up to this point. Alt, Fashanu and Mims all were met with positive feelings toward their play, but Fuaga is the top dog for now. Expect all of these guys to be off the board well before the first round ends.

Interior offensive linemen

Barton actually played left tackle for Duke, but projects to play guard at the next level (even though he really does have translatable tackle skills in the NFL). West Virginia’s Frazier and Oregon's Powers-Johnson, who has been in the first round of mock drafts, also received votes.

Interior defensive linemen

Jer’Zhan Newton (4), Byron Murphy (4)

Two defensive tackles populated this list, setting themselves ahead of the pack in what’s largely an underwhelming crop of interior defensive linemen. Newton and Murphy both profile as penetrating 3 techniques, which gives them a bit of flare and upside that some other players don’t have. It is worth noting that one scout noted that they would like to see how T’Vondre Sweat, Murphy’s teammate at Texas, performs in the NFL after his whopping weigh-in number of 366 pounds.

EDGE

Alabama's Dallas Turner is one of scouts' favorite edge players this NFL draft class. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Turner and Latu are locked in as the top options here, which shouldn’t be surprising considering the season they put together. Verse is a solid option once you get past those two, and people in Indianapolis are enamored with Robinson after a blazing fast 4.49 40-yard dash during his workout.

Linebackers

Like other positions this year, linebacker is a total mess with who people like. This isn’t a very strong group at the top so teams may be looking for athletes like Colson, Cooper and Wilson to see if those players are moldable into more consistent starters.

Cornerbacks

The top of the cornerback class is strong, but scouts can’t agree on who is the clear-cut best player. Just about every player projected to go in the first round received a nod except for Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry. DeJean’s position for the NFL isn’t solidified yet, but he is projected to play at a high level anywhere from outside cornerback to safety.

Safety

This year’s safety class has not received rave reviews, but Minnesota’s Nubin is the top guy at this point.