NFL Combine Schedule for FSU football participants. When will Jordan Travis arrive?
Florida State football will have plenty of representation at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine next week.
There have been 321 prospects invited to the Combine and it starts Thursday in Indianapolis and runs through Monday, March 4. Early players will start arriving for the combine on Sunday.
A dozen Seminoles received invites to the league's scouting combine. That number is the third most, trailing only National Champion Michigan (18) and National Runner-Up Washington (13).
The tests players are put through during the combine include:
40-yard dash
Bench press (225 pounds)
Vertical jump
Broad jump
3-cone drill
Shuttle run
Wonderlic Test
Here is a breakdown of the FSU football players schedules who are set to participate.
Defensive linemen and linebackers
DL: Defensive end Jared Verse; Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett; Defensive tackle Braden Fiske
LB: Tatum Bethune; Kalen DeLoach
Sunday: Early player arrivals
Monday: Registration; Pre-Exam; Orientation; Team Interviews
Tuesday: General Medical Exam; Pre-Ordered Studies; Team Interviews
Wednesday: Ortho Exam; Media Interviews; NFLPA Meeting; Team Interviews
Thursday: Measurements; On-Field Workout
Friday: Bench Press; Broadcast Interviews; Depart
Tight ends and defensive backs
TE: Jaheim Bell
DB: Renardo Green; Jarrian Jones
Monday: Early player arrivals
Tuesday: Registration; Pre-Exam ; Orientation ; Team Interviews
Wednesday: General Medical Exam; Pre-Ordered Studies; Team Interviews
Thursday: Ortho Exam; Media Interviews ; NFLPA Meeting ; Team Interviews
Friday: Measurements; On-Field Workout
Saturday, March 2nd: Bench Press; Broadcast Interviews; Depart
Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers
QB: Jordan Travis
RB: Trey Benson
WR: Johnny Wilson; Keon Coleman
Tuesday: Registration; Orientation; Team Interviews
Wednesday: Pre-Exam; NFLPA Meeting; Team Interviews
Thursday: General Medical Exam; Pre-Ordered Studies; Broadcast Interviews
Friday: Ortho Exams; Media Interviews; Team Interviews
Saturday, March 2nd: Measurements; On-Field Workout
Sunday, March 3rd: Bench Press; Depart
