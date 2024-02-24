NFL Combine Schedule for FSU football participants. When will Jordan Travis arrive?

Florida State football will have plenty of representation at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine next week.

There have been 321 prospects invited to the Combine and it starts Thursday in Indianapolis and runs through Monday, March 4. Early players will start arriving for the combine on Sunday.

A dozen Seminoles received invites to the league's scouting combine. That number is the third most, trailing only National Champion Michigan (18) and National Runner-Up Washington (13).

Schedule for the NFL Draft combine which runs from Feb. 25 to March 4

The tests players are put through during the combine include:

40-yard dash

Bench press (225 pounds)

Vertical jump

Broad jump

3-cone drill

Shuttle run

Wonderlic Test

Here is a breakdown of the FSU football players schedules who are set to participate.

Defensive linemen and linebackers

FSU defensive lineman Braeden Fiske during Senior Bowl practices on Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama.

DL: Defensive end Jared Verse; Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett; Defensive tackle Braden Fiske

LB: Tatum Bethune; Kalen DeLoach

Sunday: Early player arrivals

Monday: Registration; Pre-Exam; Orientation; Team Interviews

Tuesday: General Medical Exam; Pre-Ordered Studies; Team Interviews

Wednesday: Ortho Exam; Media Interviews; NFLPA Meeting; Team Interviews

Thursday: Measurements; On-Field Workout

Friday: Bench Press; Broadcast Interviews; Depart

Tight ends and defensive backs

Redshirt sophomore running back Renardo Green (8) warms up. Florida State football defeated Georgia Tech, 41-16, On Oct. 29, 2022, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

TE: Jaheim Bell

DB: Renardo Green; Jarrian Jones

Monday: Early player arrivals

Tuesday: Registration; Pre-Exam ; Orientation ; Team Interviews

Wednesday: General Medical Exam; Pre-Ordered Studies; Team Interviews

Thursday: Ortho Exam; Media Interviews ; NFLPA Meeting ; Team Interviews

Friday: Measurements; On-Field Workout

Saturday, March 2nd: Bench Press; Broadcast Interviews; Depart

Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers

QB: Jordan Travis

RB: Trey Benson

WR: Johnny Wilson; Keon Coleman

Tuesday: Registration; Orientation; Team Interviews

Wednesday: Pre-Exam; NFLPA Meeting; Team Interviews

Thursday: General Medical Exam; Pre-Ordered Studies; Broadcast Interviews

Friday: Ortho Exams; Media Interviews; Team Interviews

Saturday, March 2nd: Measurements; On-Field Workout

Sunday, March 3rd: Bench Press; Depart

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: NFL Draft Combine schedule for FSU football, Jordan Travis, Trey Benson