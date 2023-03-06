NFL Combine results for former Aggie Devon Achane

Speed, strength, and athletic ability are the traits on display during the shirt and shorts Olympics. Scouts and coaches are going through the annual routine of evaluating athletes at the 2023 NFL scouting combine. Over 300 former college football players filed into Lucas Oil Stadium with the opportunity to make a lasting impression on the NFL teams in attendance.

Devon was one of three former Aggies participating in this week’s events. The junior running back is smaller but showed three years of playing in the SEC. He is generally seen as a late second-round or third-round pick.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for former Aggie Devon Achane, including his overall grade and projection.

Measurables

Height: 5’ 8 1/2’’

Weight: 188 lbs

Arm: 29’’

Hand: 8 1/2’’

40-yard Dash

Official time: 4.32 seconds

Achane’s time was first among the running back group and third best overall

10-yard Split

Official split time: 1.51 seconds

Achane’s time second among the running back group

Vertical Jump

Official height: 33″

Achane’s height was in the bottom half among the running back group

Score breakdown (via Next Gen Stats)

Production Score: 73

Combine RB Rank: 11th

Athleticism Score:

Combine RB Rank: 79th

Total Score:

Combine RB Rank: 78th

NFL Combine Grade

NFL Combine Grade: 6.23

Will Eventually Be Average Starter according to the NFL.com grading scale.

Overview

Finding a player comparison for Achane is challenging because he has blazing speed and is fearless as an inside runner, but is very small by NFL standards. He has the creativity and burst to create chunk plays but durability concerns will likely limit the amount of carries a team is willing to give him.

Achane can be a complementary slasher with the ability to mismatch coverage out of the backfield or from the slot. However, he’s simply too talented and explosive as a runner to be confined to gadget duty. History does not favor backs his size, but his playmaking potential could be too tough to pass up on Day 2 of the draft. – Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Strengths

Trusts his feet, allowing for additional calm early in the run.

Runs hard between the tackles.

Quick cuts across the grain can ruin linebacker reads.

Puts together disappearing acts in tight quarters.

Finds his own pathways if it’s not blocked for him.

Sprinter’s speed to out-pace pursuit wide and hit long runs.

Able to stack cuts without losing momentum.

Can line up in the slot and beat coverage with routes.

-Zierlein

Weaknesses

Muscular but small by NFL standards.

Size and playing style could create durability concerns.

Can be a little too patient at times.

Will drop passes that are outside his frame.

Willing but smallish to match up against linebackers in protection.

-Zierlein

