NFL combine representation for Pac-12 schools in the conference’s final season

The list of attendees for the 2024 NFL scouting combine has been revealed. We are all compiling the names and numbers and have arrived at the totals for schools and conferences. It is a natural point of interest to wonder how many players from the Pac-12 are attending the combine. This was the last season of Pac-12 Conference football, after all. How did each of the Pac-12’s football schools stack up in terms of sending players to the combine?

You do not have to linger in uncertainty any longer. The stats and the comparisons are here, and we can discuss how much these numbers might mean.

Without further ado, here is the leaderboard for Pac-12 NFL combine invitees, starting with the schools at the bottom and working to the top:

ARIZONA STATE: ONE PLAYER

Kenny Dillingham had a hollowed-out roster to begin with after taking over for Herman Edwards. Then a plague of injuries hit the Sun Devils. It’s no surprise at all that ASU has just one player going to the combine.

CAL: ONE PLAYER

Justin Wilcox did a good job to get the 2023 Bears to a bowl game. They did not have a ton of talent.

STANFORD: ONE PLAYER

First-year Stanford head coach Troy Taylor had a bare cupboard in 2023. Now he has a strong recruiting class coming in. The Cardinal will be better in 2024.

COLORADO: ONE PLAYER

After all the fuss and hype, Colorado became pretty much what we all expected it would be in 2023: a team with a losing record and no bowl game appearance.

WASHINGTON STATE: THREE PLAYERS

Washington State started the season 4-0 and then imploded. It was painful to watch.

UCLA: THREE PLAYERS

Even though D’Anton Lynn did a great job as UCLA defensive coordinator, the Bruins still didn’t have many elite players. Their offense was horrible one year after Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet left.

OREGON STATE: FOUR PLAYERS

It will be fascinating to see how Trent Bray develops players in Corvallis after Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State.

ARIZONA: FOUR PLAYERS

How will Brent Brennan develop players in Tucson after Jedd Fisch bolted for Washington?

UTAH: SIX PLAYERS

Kyle Whittingham did a remarkable job with a team which was constantly banged up and did not have Cam Rising available to play at any point in the 2023 season.

OREGON: SEVEN PLAYERS

Oregon is crushing it in recruiting and in the transfer portal, but now the Ducks need to win championships on the field, not off it. USC fans will quietly tell you the “O” in Oregon stands for the number of national titles the Ducks have won in football.

USC: EIGHT PLAYERS

USC had plenty of talent, but the guy shown above in the photo made sure that talent was not maximized. At least he is finally gone.

WASHINGTON: 13 PLAYERS

Washington didn’t have single player drafted in 2023. Everyone stayed in Seattle for the 2023 season. It showed. Now the Huskies will have more NFL representation than any other Pac-12 school. The bad news: Washington will suffer in 2024 with all the departures of elite players.

