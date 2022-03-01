NFL Combine Primer: What to watch for









The next step in the NFL's calendar is one of the more fascinating events on any sports calendar. In what is sometimes referred to as the "Underwear Olympics," the NFL Combine is quite the spectacle.

The combine started in 1982 when one of the best GMs of all-time Tex Schramm suggested that the NFL host prospects at a centralized event instead of teams working out players individually. It started as a National Invitational Camp (NIC) that was only available for those who were members of the National Football Scouting Service. This wasn't a perfect system, as the entire league wasn't at the NIC. This changed in 1985 when the first official NFL Combine was held and hosted all 28 teams. There are around 330 players invited to the Indianapolis each year, with next year being the first time in over three decades that the event will be outside of Indiana.

The depth of why the event is important can be broken down into four major areas.

High School Part Two

One of the unique elements of the combine is the interactions with all 32 teams in the NFL. We see decision-makers sitting in the stands talking to each other every year and even more happens behind the scenes. The Senior Bowl is where these individuals first start having conversations both about players current and future, but the combine is where things really kick into high gear. The event itself turns into a high school cafeteria where the rumors start flying and the groundwork for trades kicks into high gear. The best example of this is back in 2018 when Chris Ballard and Mike Maccagnan laid the groundwork for the trade that landed the Jets Sam Darnold.

Not only do these get discussed here but so do potential free agency deals and draft-day trades. Agents are everywhere at the combine and, while not technically allowed per the collective bargaining agreement, tampering is rampant throughout the event. Both teams and agents talk contracts relating to the players that are currently on the team along with those who might be on their team down the line. Paying attention to the rumors that come out of Indianapolis are just about as important as what happens on the field.

Measurables

The NFL has an interesting relationship with measurables. Each team and quite frankly each evaluator has a different opinion on which ones matter over others. The differences between which measurables are believed in and which are overlooked is mostly determined by scheme, track record, and projection based on their style of play. There are a few that are more common than others.

-Cornerbacks and Quarterbacks over 6' tall

-Quarterbacks with 10" hands

-Tackles with 34" arms

Throughout the course of the event, you will hear these and more discussed during the measurement process. Understanding what those are and how each team values these will give you a better understanding of who they will select come April.

Athletic Proving Ground

Once measurables are done, the athletes are subjected to a myriad of athletic testing. During all-star games, the idea is to get players of all skill levels on the same field to make it easier to compare players from all levels of football. Lucas Oil Stadium, as the RCA Dome before it, gives players that opportunity in a climate-controlled environment. Each position group will have the same schedule during their time in Indianapolis.

With athletic testing comes the same elements as measurables. There are certain thresholds that need to be met with regard to evaluators. There are a lot of them, but some are more common than others.

-Skill players (RB, WR, CB) running the 40-yard dash under 4.5 seconds

-EDGE rushers running the three-cone in under seven seconds

-WR vertical jump over 35"

With athletic testing, it's more important that you judge each player based on what they bring to the table and how they play the game. Saints WR Michael Thomas ran a 29th percentile 40-yard dash at 4.57 seconds and he became one of the best receivers in football almost immediately. Speed was never a major part of his game, but he had enough requisite quickness and football IQ to be effective. On the other end of the spectrum, Al Davis was known to draft players with a really fast 40-yard dash and it became his downfall at the end of his tenure. Guys like Fabian Washington were drafted a couple of rounds higher than they should have been solely because of their straight-line speed. These are all things to be aware of, as it's important not to overreact to one piece of athletic testing.

Interviews and the Wonderlic

This is far and away the most subjective portion of the week. Teams get an opportunity to sit down and interview with players to gather information about them and their teammates. These meetings are especially important for those players that have had issues in their past. Teams give them a chance to explain what happened and how they have grown from those experiences. John Dorsey infamously asked Baker Mayfield in 2018 how much he liked food trucks after his DUI arrest from the previous summer.

The other element of the intellectual side of the players in the Wonderlic test. It is a 50 question test that must be completed in 12 minutes. The purpose of the test is to judge quick cognitive function. Quarterbacks are commonly associated with the test, as quick decision-making translates the most to the position. It's success in projecting out the playing careers of players is spotty at best. Ryan Fitzpatrick, a Harvard graduate, has one of the highest recorded scores ever at 48, while Terry Bradshaw scored a 15. These scores can tell a myriad of different things, but with agents having access to past versions, each prospect is more geared toward understanding the nuance of the Wonderlic. These scores have been leaked in the past but are supposed to be kept private due to the nature of the test. When they are undoubtedly leaked, it's important to look at this and the interview process through context and not jump to conclusions.