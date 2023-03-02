NFL combine news roundup: Jalen Carter arrest warrant, NFLPA team report cards

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein join forces from Indianapolis at the site of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine to give updates on the biggest news stories around Indy, including the troubling news surrounding Georgia defensive lineman and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter and the NFLPA releasing team report cards for every team's facilities.

3:15 - Jalen Carter has a warrant for his arrest for allegedly being involved in a street racing incident. Could these allegations change his draft status, and if so, how drastically?

17:50 - What the Chicago Bears choose to do with the first overall pick will shape the way the 2023 NFL Draft plays out, so what are the underlying factors going into the decision? Will the Bears choose to trade QB Justin Fields and select a rookie QB? Will they trade back? Or will they select one of the top non-quarterbacks first overall?

32:20 - The NFLPA released "team report cards," where over a thousand current NFL players reviewed their team's facilities in eight different categories. Charles and Jori react to the top and bottom ten rankings along with some of the wilder stories to come out of the report.

Oct 1, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) waits for the snap during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor