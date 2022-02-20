NFL Combine: What can be learned and can Andrew Berry be aggressive again?

In today’s Browns Wire Podcast, we take a look at the upcoming NFL Combine. The “underwear Olympics” have gotten a bad wrap over the last few years but still have a lot of value. It will be interesting to see how the NFL’s new ‘bubble’ will limit what happens in Indianapolis in March.

In year three under Andrew Berry, can the Cleveland Browns continue to be aggressive? If so, in what ways? We explore where the team is and wonder where it might be going.

Finally, we focus on enjoying sports including the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the intrigue of LeBron James possibly returning to the city.

All that and more on the Browns Wire Podcast:

What are you hoping to learn from the NFL Combine? Do you think Berry and the Browns can be aggressive again this offseason?