NFL Combine: Saturday's winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Saturday was the most-anticipated day of athletic testing at this year's NFL Combine, mostly because that was the day the super-stacked EDGE position group happened to be taking the field. That group lived up to its billing. But the night belonged to Jordan Davis.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis posts historic No. 2 all-time RAS composite score.

Stunner. We knew Davis was a good athlete for his size. But nobody saw today coming. Not in all its splendid glory. Davis was breathing lofty air on Saturday while shooting down previous expectations about his athletic profile one-by-one.

Davis' 40-yard dash prop line was set at 5.09. He blew that out of the water by running a 4.78. At 6-foot-6 3/8, 341 pounds. Yes, that’s the fastest forty in NFL Combine history for a player this size. Davis' broad jump, 10’3”, is also a combine record for a 300-pounder. Meanwhile, his 32-inch vertical finished No. 2 among interior linemen in this year's class, behind only teammate Devonte Wyatt. Coming into this week, Davis was seen as a late first-rounder. He has entered the top-half of the first-round chat.

Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe posts unofficial perfect 10 RAS score.

A multi-time Bruce Feldman Freak Lister, Mafe didn't disappoint, running a 4.53 40-yard dash at 261 pounds. Mafe is raw, there’s no doubt about that. But you need to put on sunglasses during the moments he flashes. In some ways mirroring his college career at the Senior Bowl, Mafe played on skates the first of three practices in Mobile before stringing together stretches of reps the last two where he couldn’t be blocked. Tonight’s night of testing punches Mafe’s ticket into the first round. Athletic packages this freaky don’t slip into Round 2.

...