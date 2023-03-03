NFL combine bench press: Who did the most reps? What’s the record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Football is a game of strength and speed.

Both attributes will be tested at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, with draft prospects competing in a number of drills for evaluators to witness.

One of the most notable drills is the bench press, where players display their raw power and stamina.

Here’s a tracker of the players with the most bench press reps this year, plus an explainer of the exercise and a look at previous bench press records at the combine:

Who did the most bench press reps at the combine in 2023?

Defensive linemen and linebackers opened up the combine on Thursday, but waited until Friday to kick off bench press.

Here are the top performers so far with every other position still to go:

Mazi Smith (Michigan DT), 34 reps

Lonnie Phelps (Kansas EDGE), 31 reps

Jaquelin Roy (LSU DT), 30 reps

Tyler Lacy (Oklahoma State DE), 30 reps

Keion White (Georgia Tech EDGE), 30 reps

How much weight is the bench press at the NFL Combine?

Players are required to lift 225 pounds for the bench press.

The bar weighs 45 pounds, and two 45-pound plates are placed on each side of the bar.

Who had the most bench press reps at the NFL Combine in 2022?

UCLA defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia had the most bench press reps last year with 29.

Six players did at least 25 reps at the 2022 combine:

Otito Ogbonnia (UCLA DT), 29 reps

Hassan Haskins (Michigan RB), 27 reps

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon DE), 27 reps

Snoop Conner (Ole Miss RB), 25 reps

John Ridgeway (Arkansas DT), 25 reps

Dominique Robinson (Miami-Ohio DE), 25 reps

What is the bench press record at the NFL Combine?

Justin Ernest holds the record with 51 bench press reps, a record that has stood since 1999. The Eastern Kentucky defensive tackle remains the only player to ever surpass 50 reps at the combine, though he went undrafted and never appeared in an NFL game.

Here are the next closest challengers behind Ernest: