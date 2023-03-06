NFL combine: 7 standout RBs and O-linemen for the Rams to target

The offensive line is a priority position for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason after the group crumbled in 2022 due to injuries and poor play. Running back could also be a spot the team addresses in the draft or free agency, even with Cam Akers returning.

Running backs and O-linemen wrapped up the NFL combine on Sunday with positional drills and athletic testing, and the Rams could have their eyes on a few players at each spot. Here are seven prospects who stood out at the combine on Sunday.

OG Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Gaines crushed the combine with a 5.01 in the 40, a 4.45 in the short shuttle and a 32.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds. He’s played both right guard and center in his career and would fit at either position in the NFL, which makes him a good target for the Rams in the draft. He could end up being a Day 1 starter at the next level.

IOL Athleticism Score Leaders 📋 🥇 Jon Gaines II (@UCLAFootball)

🥈 Sidy Sow (@EMUFB)

🥉 Nick Saldiveri (@ODUFootball) *Excludes bench press pic.twitter.com/u3b7WnVDn3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2023

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Freeland was equally impressive at the combine, leading all players at his position in the vertical (37 inches), broad jump (10 feet) and 10-yard split (1.68 seconds). His 40 time of 4.98 seconds was also the second-best. His 37-inch vertical was the best ever by an offensive lineman, showing the sort of explosion he has in his lower body, which is important for a tackle on the outside.

Blake Freeland's Combine Performance: Vertical Jump: 37" (Highest Ever by OL)

Broad Jump: 10'0" (1st)

40 Yard Dash: 4.98s (2nd)

10 Yard Split: 1.68s (1st) pic.twitter.com/YwZnTKU8vw — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

OG Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

Sow certainly helped himself this weekend, posting one of the better Relative Athletic Scores of any guard in combine history. At 323 pounds, he ran a 5.07 in the 40 and jumped 32 inches in the vertical, improving his stock immensely in Indianapolis. He looked good in positional drills, too, moving well as a bigger guard.

Sidy Sow is a OG prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.93 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 10 out of 1309 OG from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/jMdWlR1594 #RAS pic.twitter.com/1un9p107Gm — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2023

OT/OG Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Mauch already looked like a target for the Rams and he impressed at the combine. He ran the second-fastest three-cone time (7.33 seconds) of any offensive lineman in Indianapolis. His 5.09 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 was an impressive time and overall, he’s a terrific athlete for a guard. That would be his primary position with the Rams, presumably.

With an elite showing in agility drills (3-cone & shuttle), it’s safe to say that Cody Mauch made the most of his combine. RAS is great for a tackle, excellent for a guard (data & graphic by @MathBomb). Mauch enters as one of the draft’s most versatile linemen. pic.twitter.com/VwVJ8PSPHk — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 6, 2023

RB Chase Brown, Illinois

Brown’s 4.43 in the 40-yard dash was the fifth-best of any running back this year, while his 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad jump were both the best at his position. He put together a really strong workout and came away as a big winner from the combine, which could land him a spot in Round 2 or 3 of the draft. That might be a bit early for the Rams, but he’s likely to be on their radar.

Chase Brown's Combine Results: Vertical Jump: 40" (1st)

Broad Jump: 10'7" (1st)

40 Yard Dash: 4.43s (5th) pic.twitter.com/sLGpNKdHvG — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Charbonnet is a strong runner who also has quick and smooth feet, which he showed off in just about every positional drill on Sunday. He looked very comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield, too, displaying soft and confident hands as a receiver. His 4.53 in the 40-yard dash was plenty good enough for a 6-foot, 214-pound running back, making him one of the better second-tier RBs in the draft.

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

Johnson was blocked on the depth chart by Bijan Robinson but he’s plenty capable of being a starting running back in the NFL. He has 4.58 speed with a great 1.52-second 10-yard split, showing burst out of his stance. The Rams shouldn’t rule out using a Day 3 pick on him as a bruising complement to Cam Akers.

Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the Pivot drill pic.twitter.com/IsfJm5vKcw — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 5, 2023

