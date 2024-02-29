NFL combine: 40-yard dash, workouts, latest news and more

The 2024 NFL scouting combine is well underway in Indianapolis, and now the workouts begin.

Here is the schedule (all times ET and broadcast on NFL Network):

Thursday: Defensive line/linebackers, 3 p.m.

Friday: Defensive backs/tight ends, 3 p.m.

Saturday: Quarterbacks/wide receivers/running backs, 1 p.m.

Sunday: Offensive line, 1 p.m.

Who will boost their stock? What will the storyline of this week at Lucas Oil Stadium be? Yahoo Sports is on the ground and bringing you live updates.