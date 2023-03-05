NFL combine 40-yard dash: Who had the fastest time in 2023?

NFL combine 40-yard dash: Who was the fastest in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When you were at recess, being the fastest kid in school was a distinct honor.

Fifteen or so years later, hundreds of NFL hopefuls are in Indianapolis with the same simple goal: run faster than everyone else.

Draft prospects are taking the field this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, with many participating in the 40-yard dash. Players aren’t necessarily racing each other, but being the fastest at your position holds a lot of weight when teams are all watching your every move.

Here’s a full tracker of the fastest times for the 40-yard dash this year, plus a look back at some previous records:

What is the 40-yard dash?

The 40-yard dash is exactly what it sounds like. Players start in a track position and then sprint 40 yards as fast as they can. They are able to start whenever they want, as the electronic timing method tracks them from start to finish.

Who had the fastest 40-yard dash in 2023?

Defensive linemen and linebackers began the process on Thursday, and they were followed by the defensive backs on Friday. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the field on Saturday and running backs and offensive linemen will close it out on Sunday. Here are the fastest 40-yard times by position:

Quarterbacks

Anthony Richardson (Florida), 4.43 seconds

Max Duggan (TCU), 4.52 seconds

Malik Cunningham (Louisville), 4.53 seconds

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA), 4.56 seconds

Clayton Tune (Houston), 4.64 seconds

Wide receivers

Trey Palmer (Nebraska), 4.33 seconds

Derius Davis (TCU), 4.36 seconds

Matt Landers (Arkansas), 4.37 seconds

Bryce Ford-Wheaton (West Virginia), 4.38 seconds

Marvin Mims Jr. (Oklahoma), 4.38 seconds

Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), 4.4 seconds

Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Fresno State), 4.4 seconds

Tre Tucker (Cincinnati), 4.4 seconds

Tight ends

Will Mallory (Miami), 4.54 seconds

Zack Kuntz (Old Dominion), 4.55 seconds

Sam LaPorta (Iowa), 4.59 seconds

Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), 4.61 seconds

Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan), 4.63 seconds

Defensive line

Nolan Smith (Georgia), 4.39 seconds

Byron Young (Tennessee), 4.43 seconds

Robert Beal Jr. (Georgia), 4.48 seconds

DJ Johnson (Oregon), 4.49 seconds

Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern), 4.49 seconds

Linebackers

Owen Pappoe (Auburn), 4.39 seconds

Trenton Simpson (Clemson), 4.43 seconds

Yasir Abdullah (Louisville), 4.47 seconds

Dorian Williams (Tulane), 4.49 seconds

Dee Winters (TCU), 4.49 seconds

Defensive backs

DJ Turner (Michigan), 4.26 seconds

Jakorian Bennett (Maryland), 4.30 seconds

Deonte Banks (Maryland), 4.35 seconds

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State), 4.35 seconds

Kelee Ringo (Georgia), 4.36 seconds

Darius Rush (South Carolina), 4.36 seconds

Who had the fastest 40-yard dash in 2022?

Last year, 33 players posted a 40 time of 4.40 seconds or quicker. Here were the 15 fastest prospects from the 2022 draft class:

Kalon Barnes (Baylor CB), 4.23 seconds

Tariq Woolen (UTSA CB), 4.26 seconds

Tyquan Thornton (Baylor WR), 4.28 seconds

Velus Jones (Tennessee WR), 4.31 seconds

Calvin Austin III (Memphis WR), 4.32 seconds

Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State CB), 4.33 seconds

Danny Gray (SMU WR), 4.33 seconds

Nick Cross (Maryland S), 4.34 seconds

Bo Melton (Rutgers WR), 4.34 seconds

Christian Watson (North Dakota State WR), 4.36 seconds

Percy Butler (Louisiana S), 4.36 seconds

JT Woods (Baylor S), 4.36 seconds

Tycen Anderson (Toledo S), 4.36 seconds

Alontae Taylor (Tennessee CB), 4.36 seconds

Amare Barno (Virginia Tech EDGE), 4.36 seconds

What is the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the NFL combine?

Since electronic timing was introduced in 1999, only four players have ran quicker than 4.25 seconds:

John Ross, WR, 2017: 4.22 seconds Kalon Barnes, CB, 2022: 4.23 seconds Chris Johnson, RB, 2008: 4.23 seconds Rondel Menendez, WR, 1999: 4.24 seconds