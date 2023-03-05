NFL combine 40-yard dash: Who had the fastest time in 2023?
When you were at recess, being the fastest kid in school was a distinct honor.
Fifteen or so years later, hundreds of NFL hopefuls are in Indianapolis with the same simple goal: run faster than everyone else.
Draft prospects are taking the field this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, with many participating in the 40-yard dash. Players aren’t necessarily racing each other, but being the fastest at your position holds a lot of weight when teams are all watching your every move.
Here’s a full tracker of the fastest times for the 40-yard dash this year, plus a look back at some previous records:
What is the 40-yard dash?
The 40-yard dash is exactly what it sounds like. Players start in a track position and then sprint 40 yards as fast as they can. They are able to start whenever they want, as the electronic timing method tracks them from start to finish.
Who had the fastest 40-yard dash in 2023?
Defensive linemen and linebackers began the process on Thursday, and they were followed by the defensive backs on Friday. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the field on Saturday and running backs and offensive linemen will close it out on Sunday. Here are the fastest 40-yard times by position:
Quarterbacks
Anthony Richardson (Florida), 4.43 seconds
Max Duggan (TCU), 4.52 seconds
Malik Cunningham (Louisville), 4.53 seconds
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA), 4.56 seconds
Clayton Tune (Houston), 4.64 seconds
Wide receivers
Trey Palmer (Nebraska), 4.33 seconds
Derius Davis (TCU), 4.36 seconds
Matt Landers (Arkansas), 4.37 seconds
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (West Virginia), 4.38 seconds
Marvin Mims Jr. (Oklahoma), 4.38 seconds
Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), 4.4 seconds
Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Fresno State), 4.4 seconds
Tre Tucker (Cincinnati), 4.4 seconds
Tight ends
Will Mallory (Miami), 4.54 seconds
Zack Kuntz (Old Dominion), 4.55 seconds
Sam LaPorta (Iowa), 4.59 seconds
Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), 4.61 seconds
Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan), 4.63 seconds
Defensive line
Nolan Smith (Georgia), 4.39 seconds
Byron Young (Tennessee), 4.43 seconds
Robert Beal Jr. (Georgia), 4.48 seconds
DJ Johnson (Oregon), 4.49 seconds
Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern), 4.49 seconds
Linebackers
Owen Pappoe (Auburn), 4.39 seconds
Trenton Simpson (Clemson), 4.43 seconds
Yasir Abdullah (Louisville), 4.47 seconds
Dorian Williams (Tulane), 4.49 seconds
Dee Winters (TCU), 4.49 seconds
Defensive backs
DJ Turner (Michigan), 4.26 seconds
Jakorian Bennett (Maryland), 4.30 seconds
Deonte Banks (Maryland), 4.35 seconds
Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State), 4.35 seconds
Kelee Ringo (Georgia), 4.36 seconds
Darius Rush (South Carolina), 4.36 seconds
Who had the fastest 40-yard dash in 2022?
Last year, 33 players posted a 40 time of 4.40 seconds or quicker. Here were the 15 fastest prospects from the 2022 draft class:
Kalon Barnes (Baylor CB), 4.23 seconds
Tariq Woolen (UTSA CB), 4.26 seconds
Tyquan Thornton (Baylor WR), 4.28 seconds
Velus Jones (Tennessee WR), 4.31 seconds
Calvin Austin III (Memphis WR), 4.32 seconds
Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State CB), 4.33 seconds
Danny Gray (SMU WR), 4.33 seconds
Nick Cross (Maryland S), 4.34 seconds
Bo Melton (Rutgers WR), 4.34 seconds
Christian Watson (North Dakota State WR), 4.36 seconds
Percy Butler (Louisiana S), 4.36 seconds
JT Woods (Baylor S), 4.36 seconds
Tycen Anderson (Toledo S), 4.36 seconds
Alontae Taylor (Tennessee CB), 4.36 seconds
Amare Barno (Virginia Tech EDGE), 4.36 seconds
What is the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the NFL combine?
Since electronic timing was introduced in 1999, only four players have ran quicker than 4.25 seconds:
John Ross, WR, 2017: 4.22 seconds
Kalon Barnes, CB, 2022: 4.23 seconds
Chris Johnson, RB, 2008: 4.23 seconds
Rondel Menendez, WR, 1999: 4.24 seconds
