NFL combine 2023 tracker: Anthony Richardson clocks blazing 40 time; Bryce Young measures at 5'10

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson raised a lot of eyebrows at the NFL combine with his 4.43-second time in the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 2023 NFL combine has hit the weekend, which means the quarterbacks are taking center stage. Saturday will feature on-field drills for the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

This year’s QB class has plenty of intrigue. Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald spoke to seven NFL scouts this week, and opinion on which 2023 quarterback is the best prospect was split between four guys:

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Kentucky QB Will Levis

Of the four, only Young won’t throw this weekend. McDonald has all four QBs going in the top seven of his latest mock draft.

Richardson has stirred the most excitement among the QBs. He ran an official 4.43-second 40-yard dash after setting two combine records for a QB with a vertical jump of 40.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 9 inches. The overall performance is especially impressive for a player who came in at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds.

It's been quite a day for potentially the most interesting QB prospect in this class.

Young's anticipated "official" measurements finally happened. He came in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 204 pounds, putting him in Kyler Murray's neighborhood.

The measurements are in for potential No. 1 overall pick and Alabama QB Bryce Young.



Height: 5-10 1/8

Weight: 204 lbs



Young's height ties Kyler Murray for the shortest for a QB at the combine since 1998. pic.twitter.com/rtqz9T3Yqj — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 4, 2023

As for the wide receiver class, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, USC’s Jordan Addison and TCU’s Quentin Johnston are all in contention to be the first wideout taken. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer is the consensus top tight end in the class, although Utah’s Dalton Kincaid is a first-round candidate too.

Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash? Who will showcase their arm best in the throwing drills? Who will raise their stock with an explosive workout?

