NFL combine 2023 tracker: 40-yard dash, on-field workouts, highlights
The 2023 NFL combine is well under way. The defensive linemen and linebackers worked out Thursday — which included a blazing fast defensive tackle time in the 40-yard dash — and the on-field workouts continue Friday.
Up next: safeties and cornerbacks, who will take the field this afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Some of the big names in this year's class include:
Alabama CB/S Brian Branch
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald has all six defensive backs being taken in the first round in his latest mock draft.
Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash on Friday? Who will showcase surprising agility in the on-field drills? Who will raise their stock with an explosive workout?
Follow along right here for the latest combine news and updates.