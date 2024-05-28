NFL.com: Von Miller is the Bills’ ‘biggest question’ in 2024

The Buffalo Bills have long noted Von Miller’s leadership and coaching ability in the background as a valuable asset he brings to the table behind the scenes.

But make no mistake, the Bills signed Miller to produce on the field too.

In 2023, Miller did little of that. After a promising start to his career in Buffalo, injury caused a huge slump for the future Hall of Famer. Miller did not record a sack for the Bills last season as he appeared in 12 games in a limited role.

After that, the 35-year-old took a paycut to remain with the team this offseason (which helped with their salary cap situation, too).

All in all, if Miller can bounce back? That’s huge for whatever team he is on and NFL.com noted that.

The league’s website named the “biggest question” facing every NFL team this offseason. Whether or not Miller can get back to his previous form was the one for the Bills.

Here’s the breakdown:

Miller took a pay cut to remain in Buffalo this offseason, but even with $8.5 million guaranteed, he’s no lock to make the final roster if the club doesn’t see improvement from the future Hall of Famer. Things move swiftly in the NFL, and Miller hasn’t earned a Pro Bowl nod since 2019. In 12 games last season, he didn’t generate a sack, earned 12 pressures on 164 pass-rush snaps and had three tackles. The hope is that being further removed from his 2022 knee injury can get the edge rusher back into form, but it’s no guarantee for a 35-year-old player. If Miller can’t be productive in a rotational role behind Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, it could be time to move on for Buffalo.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire