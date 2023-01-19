NFL.com: Seahawks should pick up Jordyn Brooks’ fifth-year option

The Seahawks have some tough choices to make this offseason. Among them, they have until May 1 to decide whether or not to pick up linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ fifth-year option.

Even though Brooks has struggled on the field and suffered an ACL tear a few weeks ago, Marc Ross at NFL.com, says Seattle should pick it up.

“Brooks has been a steady presence in Pete Carroll’s young defense. He came on strong in his second and third seasons, ranking second in the NFL with 183 tackles in 2021 and fourth with 161 in 2022. The ACL injury that ended his season in Week 16 might give some pause, but I would still exercise the option for a player who became one of the team’s defensive leaders following Bobby Wagner‘s exit last offseason. Presuming Brooks can return to form, he will be a cornerstone Seattle for a long time.”

Consider us a no on this one.

For one thing, it wouldn’t be cheap. Over the Cap is projecting that Brooks’ fifth-year option is worth $11,558,000. Moreover, picking Brooks at No. 27 overall was always the wrong call in our book. If they were dead-set on taking an off-ball linebacker at that spot they should have taken LSU’s Patrick Queen, who went to the Ravens with the next pick.

While he’s made strides in other areas in three years, Brooks has been unable to post a PFF coverage grade over 43.4. That’s proven to be where the Seahawks defense is most vulnerable – especially when facing the 49ers and the Rams twice a year.

Brooks’ recent ACL injury makes it even less likely that he’ll become a high performer at his position, where he ranked No. 131 this season according to PFF’s grades.

Given his expertise and experience with Sean Desai, trading for Roquan Smith would have been the best move to make – but once again Baltimore got the guy we wanted – dealing a second-round pick to the Bears for Smith before signing him to a five-year, $100 million deal.

Looking ahead, there are a couple quality free agents at this position that are about to hit the market, including Lavonte David and Deion Jones. The Seahawks could also decide to try out Tanner Muse, who would be cheap to re-sign. However, their best chance at resetting here is using a draft pick.

