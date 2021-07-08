NFL.com says J.K. Dobbins could earn first Pro Bowl selection in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens selected running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was considered by many to be one of the best value picks of that year, and he certainly proved it, as he led all running backs in yards per carry (6.0) while also breaking Baltimore’s rookie touchdown record.

When naming one player from each AFC team who could potentially earn their first Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Marc Sessler of NFL.com chose Dobbins for the Ravens, pointing to his end-of-year production during his rookie season.

“It’s all about how Dobbins closed his rookie adventure. After receiving just 25 totes in September and October, the former Ohio State star put up 651 of his 805 yards down the stretch while finishing with the league’s highest yards-per-carry mark (6.0) among qualified running backs. An ideal fit in Baltimore’s RPO rushing express, Dobbins offers elite vision, powerful, knifing legs that can turn on the jets and college proof as a receiver. He’ll grow in that pass-catching role come autumn and deserves mention as a dark-horse candidate to lead the NFL in touchdowns.”

Dobbins is certainly in line for a much bigger role to start his second season as opposed to what he was ultimately given over the first six games of his 2020 campaign. He already has plenty of skills that make him a threat as a runner, but if he can add more of a pass catching element to his game as Sessler notes, he could become one of the most well-rounded running backs in the entire NFL.

There are plenty of talented rushers who currently play in the NFL. Earning a Pro Bowl selection isn’t easy for any player, but it’s certainly doable for Dobbins, who showed during his first year playing professional football that he has what it takes to be a star on the big stage. It’s pretty safe to say that Dobbins will surprise some people in 2021, and might take the league by storm and cement himself as a top-five running back in the NFL when the year is all said and done.