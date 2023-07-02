NFL.com ranks Jets as most likely to end postseason drought

New York hasn’t reached the postseason since Barack Obama’s first term as president. Yup, it’s been quite a dry spell. But now, with a highly decorated pilot in the cockpit, these Jets are ready for takeoff.

Back in May, I had a wonderful conversation with Aaron Rodgers on my SiriusXM Radio show, “Schein on Sports.” It’s pretty clear the Jets quarterback understands his assignment. New York has been to only one Super Bowl — back in January of 1969, when Joe Namath famously delivered on his guarantee to beat the heavily favored Baltimore Colts — but that hasn’t stopped the new guy from visualizing reaching the mountaintop in the Big Apple. In fact, Rodgers told me he had just watched ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary on the 1986 Mets, marveling over how special it would be to win a championship in New York, particularly with one of the city’s underdog teams. I believe this Jets bunch has that kind of upside. The AFC looks like an absolute beast, but New York has the roster to compete.

At 39 years old, Rodgers is no spring chicken. But don’t mistake his age for an expiration date. Rodgers is rejuvenated, with a chip on his shoulder to prove he can win outside of Green Bay. He can still spin it, and, most importantly, he’s a gargantuan upgrade over what the Jets had at the position last season. Furthermore, Rodgers has a fine supporting cast in New York. He raved to me about wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year whom Rodgers compared to Davante Adams. New York has quality depth in the receiving corps, too. If RB Breece Hall‘s recovery from last October’s ACL tear goes swimmingly, the Jets boast explosive potential through the air and on the ground.

Defensively, New York finished last season ranked fourth in scoring defense and total D. Assuming the Jets are able to work things out with All-Pro game wrecker Quinnen Williams, the unit should be even better in 2023. Sauce Gardner, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, might already be the best cornerback in football. And while trade acquisition Chuck Clark’s ACL tear is a hit to the safety position, Robert Saleh has assembled a bevy of talented players on all three levels who fit his scheme.

The interminable playoff drought will come to an end in the coming season. I guarantee it. And don’t be surprised if the Jets ultimately hit the Super Bowl for the first time in 55 years.