NFL.com proposes ‘ideal top two picks’ for Colts

With the 2023 NFL draft inching closer each day, we’re starting to see some regular names pop up as it pertains to the fit with the Indianapolis Colts.

As NFL.com listed the “ideal top two picks” for each team in the NFL, the pair of prospects proposed for the Colts isn’t a shock at all. In fact, they are names that have regularly been linked with the team in both interest and fit.

Round 1: No. 4 overall — Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Round 2: No. 35 overall — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia Putting Richardson’s skill set in the hands of new Colts head coach Shane Steichen could be scary for opponents. His excellent arm strength and foot quickness within and outside the pocket give him a chance to be special — if he becomes more consistent with his ball placement. The big-bodied Ringo (6-2, 207 pounds), who reminds me of Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs, would fill a hole left by the departed Stephon Gilmore.

While most of the buzz and rumors have been around Kentucky’s Will Levis and the potential fit with the Colts, no prospect has a higher ceiling than Richardson in this draft.

Considering Steichen’s penchant for explosive plays and a vertical passing game, Richardson is the prospect we believe should be the pick at No. 4 overall. He will need some time to grow given his 13-start career at Florida, but he’s further along than one might think when looking at his resume.

Ringo is another prospect who seems like a strong fit for the Colts. He’s extremely physical, has excellent speed and size, and he can make plays on the ball. He might be better suited for zone coverage, but that works perfectly with Gus Bradley’s scheme.

While trading back from the No. 35 pick is something Chris Ballard will heavily consider, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Ringo was a prospect they’d stay put for.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

