NFL.com projects Ben Bredeson to win Giants’ battle at left guard

Who will be the New York Giants’ starters when they take the field in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys this season?

The usual suspects predicts NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal in a recent article projecting the starters for each NFC East club.

Rosenthal projects the Giants will start two rookies — center John Michael Schmitz and cornerback Deonte Banks — their first two picks in this year’s draft.

Other than that, it should be business as usual at most positions for the Giants in training camp this summer.

On offense, Rosenthal lists the low-hanging fruit of quarterback Daniel Jones (quarterback), Saquon Barkley (running back), Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal (left and right tackle), Mark Glowinski (right guard), and newcomer Darren Waller at tight end as starters.

Ben Bredeson begins camp at left guard but a slew of candidates in camp will challenge him.

The wide receiver spots are wide open after all the offseason acquisitions but Rosenthal plays it safe with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’dale Robinson.

On defense, the mainstays are defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney.

Rosenthal lists Banks, Jackson and Cor’Dale Flott as starters at corner and just one inside linebacker, newcomer Bobby Okereke, as coordinator Wink Martindale uses packages more often than a base 3-4 defense.

I only listed one off-ball linebacker, because I can’t imagine Jarrad Davis getting starter snaps. Another free-agent pickup to play next to Bobby Okereke makes sense.

Another newcomer set to start is free agent defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson.

The Giants have a roster that is in flux as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll enter their second season. Plenty of roster spots will be up for grabs, but they have to start somewhere.

This list is a solid start but expect several surprises as training camp unfolds.

