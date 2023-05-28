NFL.com predicts the outcome of every Commanders’ game in 2023

How good can the Washington Commanders be in 2023? We know Washington has a difficult schedule, but it’s also favorable with extra rest in some stretches. Therefore, predicting a team’s win/loss record by each game can feel a bit pointless in May, but it’s still fun.

Commanders Wire predicted every game shortly after the schedule was released over two weeks ago. We arrived at an 8-9 record, which felt fair. The Commanders have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. For Washington to be more than an average team in 2023, it will need quarterback Sam Howell to prove he’s the guy, and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy takes the offensive production up a level or two.

Washington’s 2023 team feels like it could win anywhere between 7-10 games.

Adam Rank of NFL.com recently weighed in on the Commanders’ 2023 schedule, predicting every game. He’s not high on Washington’s chances, predicting a 5-12 record. Let’s review each week to see where Rank saw the wins and losses.

Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) carries the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

WIN (1-0)

Week 2 at Broncos

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates with safety Kareem Jackson (22) after an interception in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS (1-1)

Week 3 vs. Bills

LOSS: (1-2)

Week 4 at Eagles

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates a penalty against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS (1-3)

Week 5 vs. Bears

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes while pressured by Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

LOSS (1-4)

Week 6 at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS (1-5)

Week 7 vs. Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) at the line of scrimmage against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WIN (2-5)

Week 8 vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is pushed out of bounds by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS (2-6)

Week 9 at Patriots

LOSS (2-7)

Week 10 at Seahawks

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WIN (3-7)

Week 11 vs. Giants

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) breaks a tackle by New York Giants cornerback Zyon Gilbert (38) during a touchdown reception during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS (3-8)

Week 12 at Cowboys

LOSS (3-9)

Week 13 vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WIN (4-9)

Week 15 at Rams

LOSS (4-10)

Week 16 at Jets

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reads a play during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS (4-11)

Week 17 vs. 49ers

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers stiff arms Bobby McCain #20 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LOSS (4-12)

Week 18 vs. Cowboys

WIN (5-12)

