NFL.com predicts the outcome of every Commanders’ game in 2023
How good can the Washington Commanders be in 2023? We know Washington has a difficult schedule, but it’s also favorable with extra rest in some stretches. Therefore, predicting a team’s win/loss record by each game can feel a bit pointless in May, but it’s still fun.
Commanders Wire predicted every game shortly after the schedule was released over two weeks ago. We arrived at an 8-9 record, which felt fair. The Commanders have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. For Washington to be more than an average team in 2023, it will need quarterback Sam Howell to prove he’s the guy, and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy takes the offensive production up a level or two.
Washington’s 2023 team feels like it could win anywhere between 7-10 games.
Adam Rank of NFL.com recently weighed in on the Commanders’ 2023 schedule, predicting every game. He’s not high on Washington’s chances, predicting a 5-12 record. Let’s review each week to see where Rank saw the wins and losses.
Week 1 vs. Cardinals
WIN (1-0)
Week 2 at Broncos
LOSS (1-1)
Week 3 vs. Bills
LOSS: (1-2)
Week 4 at Eagles
LOSS (1-3)
Week 5 vs. Bears
LOSS (1-4)
Week 6 at Falcons
LOSS (1-5)
Week 7 vs. Giants
WIN (2-5)
Week 8 vs. Eagles
LOSS (2-6)
Week 9 at Patriots
LOSS (2-7)
Week 10 at Seahawks
WIN (3-7)
Week 11 vs. Giants
LOSS (3-8)
Week 12 at Cowboys
LOSS (3-9)
Week 13 vs. Dolphins
WIN (4-9)
Week 15 at Rams
LOSS (4-10)
Week 16 at Jets
LOSS (4-11)
Week 17 vs. 49ers
LOSS (4-12)
Week 18 vs. Cowboys
WIN (5-12)