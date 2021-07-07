NFL.com picks Mike Gesicki as Dolphins’ most likely new Pro Bowler

The Miami Dolphins’ roster is filled with young, promising talent — but not many NFL players who have commanded high-level accolades to this point in time. Such is to be expected, given the youth of the nucleus of the team. But never the less, Miami’s next step in their evolution of a football team will be rooted in the team’s ability to make a big leap in “game-changers” on both sides of the football.

Cornerback Xavien Howard’s accolades are well established. But who could we see rise to the occasion elsewhere this season?

NFL.com took their best shot at predicting each AFC team’s first-time Pro Bowl player for this upcoming season and their choice for the Miami Dolphins was fourth-year tight end Mike Gesicki.

“The Dolphins weren’t shy about adding firepower to an offense that too often fell flat with Tua Tagovailoa at the motherboard. First-round wideout Jaylen Waddle and difference-maker-when-healthy Will Fuller were tremendous offseason adds. That doesn’t diminish the glow of contested-catch maven Mike Gesicki, whom I’d label as the team’s most improved player on offense in 2020. He’s a 6-foot-6 man-freak with an enormous catch radius and the physical tools wired for destruction.” — Marc Sessler, NFL.com

Gesicki’s 2020 production was certainly worthy of consideration; he finished 4th in the NFL in receiving yards among tight ends last year. But the presence of both Travis Kelce and Darren Waller in the conference will leave Gesicki with little margin for error. If he’s going to make the Pro Bowl in 2021, it will not only be because of his own skills, but also because Gesicki was able to outpace the rest of the field in a talented conference for players at his position.

The good news?

Gesicki will certainly be motivated to make it all come together — he’s facing a contract year in 2021 and the more ammo he can compile to negotiate with Miami, the better for his bank account come next spring.