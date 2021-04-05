NFL.com outlines list of Bears’ 2021 NFL Draft needs

Bryan Perez
·2 min read
The Chicago Bears are in a weird spot entering the 2021 NFL Draft. They need a quarterback of the future and could use some help along the offensive line, but with most of the starters and top backups set, GM Ryan Pace has the luxury of taking the best available player in the first round at No. 20 overall.

There’s a reasonable argument to be made that the most pressing need facing Pace in Round 1 is cornerback, where the reps left behind by longtime starter Kyle Fuller need to be filled. But there may not be a prospect available who’s worthy of a top 20 pick by the time the Bears are on the clock.

At that point, it’s anyone’s guess what direction Pace will go. Of course, if one of the top five quarterbacks are still hanging around, it’s a no-brainer. It’s highly unlikely that will happen, though.

A good way to get a feel of where any team could go with their first selection is to analyze their top needs leading into the draft, which NFL.com recently did.

“Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR, DB, EDGE

Chicago’s QB situation is crying out for a young talent who can develop behind Andy Dalton, but the team’s decision makers — who are in win-now mode to save their jobs — might prioritize other positions in this year’s draft.”

Wide receiver is certainly in play because of the depth of talent in this year’s class and the likelihood that a top-20 prospect will be on the board. Names like Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman and Florida’s Kadarius Toney are popular mock draft targets for Chicago and each would make sense as the Bears embark on a season that could lead to big questions at wideout entering 2022.

Draft-day trades, late free-agent signings, and surprise prospect falls can turn these lists upside down on draft weekend. For now, it appears the Bears’ draft needs are clear.

The only question that remains is whether Pace will go for need or value.

