NFL.com names Steelers one of the most improved rosters in league

For the second straight offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan has worked hard to keep building the roster and help right the wrong of former general manager Kevin Colbert. NFL.com recognized this when they listed the Steelers as one of the most improved rosters in the NFL for 2024.

The Steelers are a no-brainer for a list like this for one obvious reason: They finally have some decent options at quarterback. They’ve been searching for that since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season and it’s cost them. Few teams have been harder to watch on offense lately than the Steelers. They at least have a chance to be more functional with the additions of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to the roster. Both of those quarterbacks are best suited to operate with strong running games and it looks like Pittsburgh has every intention of returning to that identity. The Steelers used their first two picks of the draft on offensive linemen — offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and center Zach Frazier — and even wide receiver Roman Wilson, a third-rounder, is as talented at blocking as he is at catching passes.

The Steelers also added new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith which is the most underrated move of the offseason. Cutting ties with Matt Canada was the right move even if it came too late and paired with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields should make for a much improved Steelers offense.

