NFL.com names Seahawks biggest needs going into the draft

The Seahawks have some holes yet to fill on their roster as they prepare for the 2024 NFL draft. It seems just about every analyst agrees on their positions of need going in, if not necessarily the order of them. When we picked out the team’s five biggest needs we chose guard first and second.

However, Chad Reuter at NFL.com has named defensive tackle first, followed by linebacker, interior offensive line, edge and tight end. Here’s what he had to share about Seattle’s needs for the draft.

“Geno Smith’s contract and the trade for Sam Howell means Seattle probably won’t look at quarterbacks until Saturday. The Seahawks re-signed Leonard Williams, but another explosive tackle could be selected, along with an edge and an athletic linebacker to push free-agent pick-ups Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson for time in the scheme of new head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde. A potential starting left guard and tight end depth are the team’s top need areas on offense.”

While the Seahawks may seem already loaded on their interior, you can make a case for iDL being the top priority for any team that doesn’t need a quarterback these days. Their proximity to the ball gives the more relative value than any other defensive position, according to the analytics.

In our most-recent seven-round mock this morning we picked one in Round 3, taking Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins at No. 81 overall. If Seattle does decide this is a need, the team will likely have eto pick one early, as this 2024 crop is considered pretty thin at this position.

