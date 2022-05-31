NFL.com names Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow has one of the league’s most ‘underappreciated’ players

The more you watch and study the 2021 season for the Raiders, the more impressive the season looks for Hunter Renfrow. The former Day 3 pick from Clemson was money all year for the Raiders and he made several game-changing plays to help the team make the playoffs.

But even after a 100+ catch season last year, he still doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Luckily, some people are starting to now notice just how good of a player he was and will be again this season.

In a recent article by Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network, she named some of the NFL’s most underappreciated players heading into the 2022 season. As you might have guessed, Renfrow appeared in the article. Here is what she had to say about the Pro Bowl receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders:

“Yes, Renfrow is coming off his first career Pro Bowl — but it’s fair to wonder if the former fifth-round pick has been overshadowed in Las Vegas by this offseason’s Davante Adams acquisition. NGS shows that Renfrow’s plus-11.5 catch rate over expected when aligned wide last season paced the NFL. He also averaged 3.4 yards of target separation when aligned wide (fourth-most). His versatility will allow him to pair well with Adams, too; Renfrow’s 643 receiving yards last season from the slot ranked sixth in the NFL, while he scored five times on passes outside the numbers (tied for 10th).”

Renfrow is going into the final year of his rookie contract, but he will soon be paid by the Raiders as he’s one of the best slot receivers in the league. With Davante Adams likely drawing more attention on the outside, he should open up the middle of the field even more for Renfrow.

While it’s tough to see Renfrow getting more targets in 2022, look for him to be far more efficient in Josh McDaniels’ offense. But more importantly, look for him to make a bunch of key plays all season long for the Raiders.