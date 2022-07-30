NFL.com names Kayvon Thibodeaux a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate

Last year, the New York Giants passed on Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round the NFL draft, opting to trade back from No. 11 to No. 20 to gain more draft capital.

Parsons, naturally, went on to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award for the rival Dallas Cowboys and will be a thorn the Giants’ side for years to come.

This year, armed with two early first rounders, one which came as a result from that trade, the Giants decided it was time to add a defensive stud of their own in Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

In a recent article for NFL.com, draft analyst Lance Zierlein ranks Thibodeaux as his third choice to win the DROY award behind Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Thibodeaux is strong and explosive with pretty good insight into the art of the pass rush. However, he has to show he can execute as a pass rusher on a consistent basis in the NFL. His ability to close to the sideline should make him tough to run against, but sacks are what win this award.

That will also depend on how defensive coordinator Wink Martindale deploys Thibodeaux. The rookie must be given ample opportunity to play all three downs and not be used solely as a passing down rush option.

All indications are the Giants plan to rely heavily on Thibodeaux as both a pass rusher and a complete outside linebacker.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire