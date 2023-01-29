NFL.com names Jacoby Brissett as Browns’ unsung hero of 2022

There is little doubt that the Cleveland Browns have work to do this off-season if they want to get back in the playoffs in 2023. However, one of their few bright spots this past season was Jacoby Brissett, who put up career numbers (factoring in a 17-game sample) as he spearheaded their unorthodox quarterback room. And the national audience took note, including NFL writer Nick Shook, who named him as the Browns’ unsung hero this year. Shook wrote:

“Brissett became a beloved figure in Cleveland because of his selflessness, willingness to physically sacrifice to keep the chains moving, and his ability to keep the Browns competitive while their franchise quarterback served his suspension. You won’t find a more heroic teammate than Brissett.”

As a result, Brissett has become endeared to the fanbase in Cleveland and is looking at a potential payday in free agency this offseason for a team in need of a bridge professional.

List

10 former Browns who could return to Cleveland in free agency

Browns Larry Ogunjobi Jordan Poyer

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire