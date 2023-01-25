NFL.com names 7 possible landing spots for Tom Brady in free agency

Tom Brady may have played his last snap for the Buccaneers. After being eliminated in embarrassing fashion by the Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, Brady reportedly made some observers feel like it was his last game in Tampa.

If that’s the case, it makes Brady one of the top free agents this year. Despite his age (he’s now 45) Brady is still playing at an obscene level and the Bucs’ struggles this year compared to the prior two seasons had to do with their supporting cast – not any fault of Brady’s.

So, where would the GOAT go?

Marc Sessler at NFL.com has some ideas. He has listed the following seven teams as potential destinations for TB12:

– Las Vegas Raiders

– Miami Dolphins

– San Francisco 49ers

– Carolina Panthers

– Tennessee Titans

– New England Patriots

– New York Jets

All of these teams have a case, but only one of them lost a first-round pick because they were willing to break the league’s tampering rules to get him. Miami should probably be considered the frontrunner if Brady does hit the market.

