NFL.com mock has Texans pairing up Alabama and Ohio State talent to fix passing game

The Houston Texans are undoubtedly going with a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. What is beyond their control is which one they choose as the Carolina Panthers are picking No. 1 overall thanks to a trade with the Chicago Bears.

What remains to be revealed is how the Texans use their No. 12 overall pick — obtained via 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — to complete their Round 1 activity. Do the Texans pair their quarterback with a receiver or get a dominant edge rusher to bring down the play of opposing quarterbacks?

According to Charles Davis from NFL.com, the Texans get their guy in his latest mock draft as Houston selects Alabama quarterback Bryce Young immediately after the Panthers pick Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Young is my top-ranked quarterback in this year’s draft. Houston turns the card in the moment NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finishes announcing the first overall pick.

However, the Texans still need to dip into the Buckeyes’ 2022 offense to upgrade their passing game. Houston uses No. 12 overall to take Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba is a smooth, sharp and decisive route runner with easy hands. He is the first wide receiver off the board and will team well with the Texans’ new QB from Alabama.

Young would have a fortified offensive line thanks to the Laremy Tunsil extension and the trade for guard Shaq Mason. The run game would be highly productive with the tandem of Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. Houston also signed tight end Dalton Schultz and receiver Robert Woods to give a veteran presence to the passing game. Along with Nico Collins, John Metchie, and Smith-Njigba, Young should have an array of weapons to move the Texans offense through the air.

