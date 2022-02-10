NFL.com mock draft has Texans trading with Giants in Round 1

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said they are “open for business” when it comes to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and a recent mock draft reflects that willingness in its projections.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, the Texans trade their No. 3 overall pick to the New York Giants, who then use the selection to take North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

The Texans obtain the Giants’ No. 5 pick and then use it to select LSU cornerback Derek Stingley.

Stingley has failed to match his 2019 tape over the last two seasons, but his rare combination of height, weight and speed could have GM Nick Caserio envisioning him as Stephon Gilmore 2.0 at a huge position of need.

As the mock was just for Round 1 only, no details of the compensation package between the Texans and Giants was expounded upon.

According to the common trade value charts, for the Giants to skip the New York Jets and go to No. 3 overall, they would need to match Houston’s 2,200-point value for their first-round pick. The Giants would have to give up their No. 5 overall pick and also No. 36 overall in Round 2 to make the skip. If it went down exactly like that, Houston would have back-to-back second-round selections as the Texans are picking at No. 37 overall. Even if Houston doesn’t use the picks consecutively, it presents an opportunity for Caserio to package the picks to take another first-rounder if the Texans have a prospect identified.

If the Texans were to grab anyone late in Round 1 with a package, Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis or Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis could be options. Houston would be able to shore up their secondary with the Stingley pick and then find a quality defensive lineman to stop the run and get after the quarterback.