NFL.com mock draft has four Georgia football players going in the first round

Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently released his first mock draft for the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

Edholm has four Georgia Bulldogs being taken in the first round, which only includes 31 selections because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering violations.

In 2021, Georgia set a school when it had nine players selected in the draft. Last year, the Bulldogs shattered that record, sending 15 players to the NFL, including five first round picks all from the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at Edholm’s projections for the four Georgia Bulldogs:

Round 1, pick 1: DT Jalen Carter to the Chicago Bears

Via Edholm:

Bears fans will spend the next few months projecting trades down and debating Carter vs. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. In this trade-free exercise, Chicago lands the most impactful interior rusher in the 2023 class.

Carter missed part of the 2022 college football season with a knee injury, but he returned and was a key player in Georgia’s championship run.

Over the past two seasons, Carter has 69 total tackles, six sacks and four pass deflections. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle has incredible athleticism and is excellent at both stopping the run and rushing the passer.

Former Georgia players on the Bears: QB Justin Fields

Round 1, pick 11: OT Broderick Jones to the Tennessee Titans

Via Edholm:

Changes are coming on offense, and adding a dose of athleticism up front feels important. Jones moved nimbly in the two College Football Playoff games and could be Taylor Lewan‘s immediate replacement.

Jones, a first-team All-SEC offensive lineman, started all 15 games at left tackle for Georgia during the 2022 season.

A former five-star recruit out of Lithonia, Georgia, Jones redshirted his first season in Athens and played in every game during Georgia’s back-to-back title runs.

Former Georgia players on the Titans: WR Chris Conley, C Ben Jones, LB Monty Rice

Round 1, pick 23: CB Kelee Ringo to the Minnesota Vikings

Via Edholm:

Patrick Peterson is a free agent, and the Vikings needed corner help last season with Peterson on the roster. Ringo isn’t a first-round prospect for everyone, but he’s gifted enough to gamble on here.

After selecting safety Lewis Cine in the 2021 draft, this would be the second consecutive year that the Minnesota Vikings took a Georgia defensive back in the first round.

Ringo, a former five-star recruit, is considered to be one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft.

Kelee Ringo finishes his career with back-to-back national championships at Georgia. Ringo recorded 42 tackles (37 solo), one forced fumble, and two interceptions during the 2022 college football season.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound cornerback has ideal size and speed for the position. Ringo is a great tackler and consistently has tight coverage.

Former Georgia players on the Vikings: DB Lewis Cine

Round 1, pick 24: TE Darnell Washington to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Via Edholm:

Jacksonville could use more help defensively, but adding a king-sized blocker and receiver for Trevor Lawrence makes a ton of sense. Washington reminds me of longtime Jaguar Marcedes Lewis.

Georgia will not be able to replace Darnell Washington’s combination of size, speed and selflessness. The Dawgs gained a taste of life without Washington in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia will have trouble finding as strong a blocker as Washington. Additionally, Washington was a tough match up in the passing game. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

Washington’s combination of size, speed and experience makes him an ideal NFL tight end. Washington is a great blocker and should perform well at the 2023 NFL combine.

Former Georgia players on the Jags: CB Tyson Campbell, LB Travon Walker

